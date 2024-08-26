NFL 2024 roster cuts: Live updates, latest moves as all 32 teams finalize rosters ahead of new season

The 2024 NFL preseason is in the books, and now we are on a one-way ride to the regular season. Before we can truly zero in on the Kansas City Chiefs unveiling their latest Super Bowl championship banner and taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season opener, some business needs to be done across the league.

By Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, every club must comply with the roster cutdowns, trimming their offseason 90-man rosters down to just 53 players. This crystallizes how each team will look heading into the new year but also inject hundreds of players onto the waiver wire, setting up another avenue for player acquisition. Given the varying needs of teams, those players left on the cutting room floor for one organization could be claimed and scooped up in relative short order. However, the cuts need to be made before we get to that juncture.

To keep you up to date with all the action, we've rolled out our live tracker, where we'll be doing most of the heavy lifting and chronicling all the cuts that have been made across the league.