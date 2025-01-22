No team in NFL history has won three straight Super Bowls. The Kansas City Chiefs are one victory away from an opportunity and will host the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 AFC Championship Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. Bills vs. Chiefs follows Eagles vs. Commanders at 3 p.m. ET as Washington is one win away from its first Super Bowl appearance since 1991. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all had multiple seasons of playoff experience before this year, but Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has led a Washington turnaround and surprising playoff run as the No. 6 seed as a rookie. Is Daniels the quarterback from the NFL DFS player pool daily Fantasy football players should target when making NFL DFS lineups?

Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown has been a top value for NFL DFS picks this postseason as he's averaging 93.5 yards per game during the playoffs compared to 19.3 yards per game during the regular season. Should you expect this production to continue when forming a Conference Championship NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Bills vs. Chiefs and Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday in the 2025 NFL playoff bracket, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old hauled in all four of his targets for 56 yards against the Rams in the Divisional Round after having four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown against the Packers over Wild Card Weekend. Goedert led the Eagles in receiving yards last week while in a three-way tie with Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith for the most receptions (four).

Eagles WR1 A.J. Brown only had two receptions despite being targeted seven times last week. As the Hurts to Brown connection struggles, that creates an opportunity for Goedert. The seventh-year tight end had five receptions for 61 yards in his one game against Washington during the regular season this year and the Commanders allowed six receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown to Lions tight end Sam LaPorta last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ($5,700 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old had six receptions for 67 yards in a 27-25 victory over the Ravens in the Divisional Round. He's hauled in 12 of his 13 targets this postseason and leads the Bills in receptions (12) and receiving yards (128) over the playoffs after also leading Buffalo with 76 receptions and 821 receiving yards during the regular season.

After trading Stefon Diggs away this offseason, Buffalo has become a more balanced offense for targets, as expected. Shakir's emergence as the leading-targeted receiver was less expected. However, it's helped lead to one of the best offenses in the NFL as the Bills had the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.9 points per game this season. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in 10 of their last 12 games, not including Week 18 when the starters mostly rested.

