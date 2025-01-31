There is no debating which running back daily Fantasy football players want to target from the Philadelphia Eagles when making NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 59 with the Eagles vs. Chiefs on Sunday, February 9. Saquon Barkley led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards and is averaging 147.3 rushing yards while playing nearly every meaningful snap for the Eagles in the 2025 NFL playoffs. However, it's not as clear in Kansas City for which running back you'd most want to include in your Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy. Isaiah Pacheco was the unquestioned RB1 in Kansas City entering this season, but after missing 10 weeks with a leg injury, his role has diminished.

The Chiefs signed Kareen Hunt following Pacheco's injury and he led the Kansas City backfield in snaps in each of the playoff games, so is he the Kansas City running back to include in Super Bowl NFL DFS picks? Does the combination of additional rest with an extra week off before the Super Bowl and being priced lower than Hunt make Pacheco a value for 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL from the day he was drafted by the Giants, but now that he's a part of the best playmaking group of his career, Barkley has been able to truly show off his greatness. Barkley was the focal point of the Giants' offense for six years and defensive coordinators spent all week focusing almost entirely on slowing him down and making New York throw. But the Eagles can still win behind the arm and legs of Jalen Hurts surrounded by pass-catchers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. This has created huge running lanes for Barkley, who set an Eagles franchise record for single-season rushing yards (2,005 yards) in his first year with the team.

Barkley led the NFL at 125.3 rushing yards per game and has improved that pace during the playoffs as he's averaging 147.3 rushing yards over three postseason contests. He has three touchdown runs of at least 60 yards this postseason to showcase his big-play potential and although the Chiefs will spend plenty of time trying to slow him down, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has many other weapons to worry about as well. McClure expects another superstar performance from Barkley playing in his first Super Bowl as a must-roster for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Kansas City has built their rookie receiver up throughout the year to the point where he's being used like WR1 over the postseason and the Eagles have allowed top receivers to find some success this postseason. Terry McLaurin had a 36-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game and Puka Nacua had six receptions for 97 yards in the Divisional Round against Philadelphia, so there could be opportunities for Worthy to make plays against the Eagles. Worthy has 13 targets over two postseason games, which leads all Kansas City pass-catchers, and is six more than any other wide receiver (Hollywood Brown, seven).

Worthy, Brown and Travis Kelce are the only three Chiefs with more than four targets this postseason, so it's difficult to predict who some of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets will be for Super Bowl 59. But it's clear Worthy will be one of those top options as he also had at least 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 16 and Week 17 before the starters rested in Week 18 for the playoffs. Worthy has morphed from a high-ceiling play with his home run speed after running an NFL-record 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL combine to now a high-floor play given his heavy target share this postseason. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 59

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Mike McClure is including players in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.