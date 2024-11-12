Week 11 Thursday Night Football features an NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET with first place in the division at stake. The NFL DFS player pool is filled with stars like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, so there will be tough choices for what players to include in NFL DFS lineups. Daily Fantasy football players have difficult decisions over which elite Fantasy football quarterback to build your NFL DFS strategy around and who to include in NFL DFS stacks. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Commanders vs. Eagles, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

McClure has turned his attention to Eagles vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Commanders vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Anyone who thought the retirement of Jason Kelce or the acquisition of Saquon Barkley would negatively affect Hurts' rushing touchdown upside has certainly been proven wrong in recent weeks. Hurts has eight rushing touchdowns over his last four games, including multiple rushing scores in three contests, to go along with six passing touchdowns over that span.

Hurts threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries last week in a 34-6 win over the Cowboys. Hurts completed 70% of his passes (14 of 20) as he didn't need to throw much with the lopsided score. The Commanders are 7-3 and have won three of their last four games, so Hurts will likely be called upon to carry more of the offense this week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown. The 28-year-old only had three receptions for 33 yards last week, but he was targeted seven times including on a dropped touchdown in the end zone. He's had at least six targets in three straight games and that usage makes him a strong play at his price for McClure.

The Eagles have been effective in containing opposing team's WR1s in recent weeks, forcing quarterbacks to find other options. CeeDee Lamb had 21 yards for the Cowboys, Brian Thomas Jr. had 22 yards for the Jaguars and Ja'Marr Chase had 54 yards for the Bengals over the last three weeks. None of those receivers led their offenses in yards, so if the Eagles can contain WR1 Terry McLaurin, Brown could see a lift in production. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

