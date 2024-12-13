Lions vs. Bills features two teams fighting for postseason positioning, the top two scoring offenses in the league, a dome setting for controlled weather, and the highest over/under of the week at 54.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds. It won't be cheap to roster the top options from this contest in the NFL DFS player pool such as Josh Allen, James Cook, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown, but should you find a way to include playmakers from this contest in your NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Top NFL Week 15 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Broncos quarterback Bo Nix ($6,300 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel). The Broncos are coming off their bye, so Nix had more time to rest and prepare for a matchup against the Colts as Denver currently has the final AFC Wild Card spot. Nix threw for 294 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions against the Browns on Monday Night Football when he last played and he's thrown for more than 200 yards in six straight games.

Nix was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft but he leads all rookies in passing yards (2,842). He's the QB9 in Fantasy football, only Jayden Daniels is a higher-scoring rookie quarterback this year and that's in large part due to his rushing success. Nix does have rushing upside himself though with at least 25 rushing yards in six games and four rushing touchdowns this season. The Broncos play the Colts, who allowed Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye to set a career-high in completion percentage (80%) while rushing for 59 yards, his second-most of the season. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($7,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old was being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in some 2024 Fantasy football drafts and was one of the most expensive options on daily Fantasy football sites, but given the injury to Dak Prescott, his price has dropped to where he's no longer at the very top of the NFL DFS player pool. But he's still had productive games without Prescott, albeit not the 150-yard performances he sometimes had, and Lamb had six receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys are still making it a priority to get the ball in Lamb's hands. Lamb had seven targets last week and he's averaging 9.4 targets per game without Prescott. Given his continued high involvement in the offense and his discounted price, Lamb remains an asset to NFL DFS lineups. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build Sunday Week 15 NFL DFS lineups

