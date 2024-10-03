Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney has formed a quick chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 26-year-old is averaging 56.3 receiving yards per game, the second-best of his career, averaging 70 over the last three games. He doesn't come with the same huge price tag of some of the top options in the Buccaneers vs. Falcons NFL DFS player pool like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bijan Robinson and Drake London, so is he a value to include in your Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups?

To fit the expensive players, daily Fantasy football players need to find potential NFL DFS sleepers like Mooney and others for NFL DFS picks. Nine-year veteran Sterling Shepard had three receptions for 51 yards on five targets in the first game he saw a target for Tampa Bay, so how should he factor into your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Buccaneers vs. Falcons on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks for SportsLine members throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15. In 2023, he hit on Ja'Marr Chase's massive Week 5 performance (15 catches, 192 yards, three TDs), D.J. Moore's eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Week 14, and De'Von Anchane's breakout performance (233 total yards, four TD's) in Week 3. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

This season, in the Sao Paulo game one of Kaylor's top picks was Green Bay wide receiver Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 138 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and a score, and James Cook, who scored three touchdowns on Thursday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is playing a more significant role, one more representative of his high draft position. Robinson has played at least 75% of snaps in three of the first four games under a new coaching regime, including more than 80% of snaps twice. He only played 80% of snaps once over 17 games last season and Robinson has been a top 20 running back in Fantasy football in three of four weeks, given a high floor for NFL DFS lineups with his increased usage.

Robinson had a season-high 46 receiving yards last week and this is a matchup where he can set another season high. Tampa Bay is allowing the second-most receptions and receiving yards to opposing running backs in the NFL this season. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had seven receptions against the Bucs in Week 2 as Tampa Bay has allowed at least four receptions to an opposing running back in three of four weeks this year. Robinson is averaging 89.8 total yards per game this season and given his versatility and importance to the offense, Kaylor views Robinson as a strong play for NFL DFS lineups.

Kaylor is also targeting Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. The eight-year veteran is averaging the second-most receptions (6.8) and receiving yards (80.5) per game over his career. He leads the Buccaneers in receptions (27) and receiving yards (322) this season while ranking third in the league in receptions and sixth in yards.

Godwin was a significant part of Tampa Bay's game plan against Atlanta last season, drawing 23 targets over the two games. He averaged 59.5 yards over those games and he's recorded more than 50 yards in seven straight games against Atlanta, including two games with more than 130 yards. Kaylor expects Godwin to be a featured part of the Bucs' game plan again this week, making Godwin a valuable asset for Thursday Night Football NFL DFS lineups. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Falcons vs. Buccaneers NFL DFS lineups, player pool

