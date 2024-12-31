The AFC North is one of only three divisions in the NFL with the divisional crown still on the line and that will be decided on Saturday of the Week 18 NFL schedule. The Baltimore Ravens (11-5) hold a one-game advantage over the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) with the Steelers needing a victory and a Ravens loss to win the AFC North. The Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Steelers hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 8 p.m. ET. The Bengals (8-8) will make the playoffs with a win and losses by the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

With so much at stake on Saturday, daily Fantasy football players can expect top options in the NFL DFS player pool such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to be active and popular NFL DFS picks. Bengals running back Chase Brown suffered an ankle injury late last week but said he's hopeful to play, so how should that affect your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Browns vs. Ravens and Bengals vs. Steelers on Saturday and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($8,000 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel). The 27-year-old is having another MVP-caliber season as he has a career-high in passing yards (3,955), passing touchdowns (39), completion percentage (67.9%) and quarterback rating (121.6) and he has the highest QB rating in the league. Jackson is tied for second in the NFL in touchdown passes and although he's not running as much as he used to, he's still adding NFL DFS value with his legs. He rushed for 87 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown last week in a 31-2 win over the Texans.

The Ravens have the No. 3 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.2 points per game and they've scored more than 30 points in three straight games. Jackson is the QB1 in Fantasy football this season and he's finished as a top-five quarterback in Fantasy football in two of the three weeks. Jackson potentially has the highest floor and ceiling of anyone in the Saturday NFL DFS player pool, making him a must-add to Saturday NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel). The 26-year-old rushed for a season-high 71 yards last week and added five receptions for 41 yards for a season-high 112 total yards. Warren out-snapped fellow running back Najee Harris, 40-34, as it was the fourth straight week he led the Pittsburgh backfield in plays.

Warren has rushed for at least 45 yards in three straight games and had back-to-back performances with more than 40 receiving yards as he's becoming a more focal point of the offense over recent weeks. The Bengals allowed Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin to rush for 69 yards on 10 carries (6.9 yards per carry) after Browns running back Jerome Ford rushed for 92 yards on 11 carries (8.4 yards per rush) as running backs have had recent success against Cincinnati. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.