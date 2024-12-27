The Week 17 NFL schedule features three Saturday games, all having significant postseason implications. The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. ET and Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET. The Saturday NFL DFS player pool includes options like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Trey McBride.

Kupp has been held to just three receptions for 24 yards over his last two games after having at least 80 yards in four of his prior six, so which version of Kupp can daily Fantasy football players expect when forming Saturday NFL DFS lineups? He'll still be an expensive option at receiver, but others may be scared away from his recent struggles, which could create value in your contest for including him in your NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Saturday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday NFL schedule and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($8,400 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel). Chase is the WR1 in Fantasy football this season by a significant amount as he leads the NFL in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,510) and touchdowns (16). The 24-year-old had six receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown last week for his fourth straight game with more than 85 yards. He also has four touchdowns over that span as the dominant focal point in the Cincinnati offense.

The Bengals need to win on Saturday to keep their postseason hopes alive, and although the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, Chase has been near unstoppable this season. The Broncos are allowing just 4.9 yards per play, second-best in the NFL, and have the fourth-best scoring defense at 18.7 points per game. That may scare a few people off from Chase at his price, but McClure wouldn't suggest following that crowd. Chase is worth his price as the top-scoring non-quarterback in Fantasy football this season and is another strong play for McClure in NFL DFS lineups. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cardinals tight end Trey McBride ($6,200 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel). McBride is the TE4 in Fantasy football this season despite no receiving touchdowns this year. He entered Week 17 with the second-most receptions (92) and third-most yards (958) among tight ends to make up for his lack of touchdowns. McBride was held to three receptions for 20 yards last week, but he had at least 70 yards in each of the prior five contests.

The Cardinals play the Rams, who have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season. McBride had six receptions for 67 yards against the Rams in their first meeting of the season. Los Angeles allowed five receptions for 59 yards to Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, who isn't often a featured part of the offense's gameplans, last week after Georige Kittle had 61 yards for the 49ers the week before against Los Angeles. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Saturday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.