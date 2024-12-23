Week 17 will already feature several wrinkles to the NFL schedule, with two games kicking off on Christmas Day and another three occurring on Saturday, Dec. 28. Now the league has altered its Sunday slate as well, announcing the Minnesota Vikings' rematch with the Green Bay Packers will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET, bumping the NFC North showdown from its early time slot to the nationally televised afternoon window.

The Vikings were originally scheduled to play host to the Packers at 1 p.m. ET, with the Dallas Cowboys set to visit the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25. Now, the Cowboys-Eagles matchup has been moved to earlier in the day for a 1 p.m. kickoff, making the Packers-Vikings contest the central matchup of Sunday afternoon.

The switch makes sense, as the Vikings remain in the hunt for the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed, fresh off their eighth straight victory to improve to 13-2 on the season. A win over the Packers, who fell to Minnesota at Lambeau Field back in September, would potentially set up a divisional battle over the top seed in Week 18, when the Vikings are scheduled to play host to the Detroit Lions, who are currently atop the North at 13-2.

The Eagles are technically also still in contention for the top seed, but their chances took a hit on Sunday thanks to a loss to the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia may or may not be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts when the Cowboys come to town Sunday; Hurts left Week 16 early with a concussion and did not return, despite apparent attempts to retake the field after his helmet hit the ground.

The rest of the Week 17 schedule remains intact as previously announced.