NFL Week 15 live updates, scores, highlights: Lamar Jackson carving up Giants; Commanders controlling Saints

It's Week 15 in the NFL, and playoff spots are on the line. Four teams don't have to worry: the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. The first two clubs locked up their respective divisions, while the latter two previously clinched spots in the postseason. However, the Eagles can secure the NFC East title with a win and a loss from the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

As for franchises with win-and-in scenarios, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings. Then there's the Houston Texans, who can wrap up the AFC South title with a victory and a loss from the Indianapolis Colts. The Green Bay Packers could have clinched in Week 15, but those hopes were dashed because the 49ers and Rams did not tie on Thursday night. So, Green Bay will have to wait at least one more week.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 15. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 15 schedule

Thursday

Rams 12, 49ers 6 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Ravens at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bengals at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Panthers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Browns, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Texans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jets at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bills at Lions, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Colts at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Patriots at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Steelers at Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Buccaneers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bears at Vikings, 8 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Raiders, 8:30 p.m. (Preview)

Nico Collins finds the end zone for the second time

Following a fake punt, the Texans found the end zone thanks to Nico Collins -- who now has two TDs on the day. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have their work cut out for them down 20-6

Here's the fake punt:

 
Nick Bolton INT sets up Xavier Worthy score

A wild interception here. Nick Chubb has the ball bounce off his hands, Bolton knocks it back into his hands, but eventually wrestles it away. 

The Chiefs used the great field position for Xavier Worthy to speed past the entire Browns defense for the TD. 

 
Cowboys' 70-yard FG comes up short

It would have been an NFL record! Brandon Aubrey has had better kicks than this one. 

 
Bengals take lead thanks to T(ee)D

The Titans imploded at the end of the first half, turning the ball over on three straight drives. Off the second turnover -- a Levis INT -- Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins deep for the Bengals to grab their first lead of the afternoon. 

 
Tua throws to the wrong team

We know the Dolphins' passing attack is based off timing, but you at least have to look at where you're throwing the ball. Bullock didn't even have to make a play on this interception. 

 
Bryce Young to Jalen Coker for 83-yard TD

Following a Cowboys turnover, Bryce Young needed just one play from 83 yards out to trim the 10-point deficit before halftime. Rookie Jalen Coker runs away from everyone. 

 
Rashod Bateman scores his second TD

Did you start Bateman in your fantasy playoffs? He now has two touchdowns in the first half! 

 
Were Lamar Jackson's pants falling down?

Lamar won't be stopped from picking up yards. Even if his pants are falling down. 

 
Bengals DE Sam Hubbard catches TD

The Titans had been playing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the red zone over the past couple weeks, so the Bengals threw Sam Hubbard out there at tight end and he caught a TD from Burrow! 

 
Daniels to McLaurin TD x2

Jayden Daniels found Terry McLaurin in the end zone for the second time this half. These two are rolling vs. this Saints defense. 

 
Stroud hits Collins for the TD

We finally have a TD in Dolphins-Texans. Following the Tua fumble, C.J. Stroud hit Nico Collins for 6. Pretty nifty throw into traffic here.

 
T'Vondre Sweat does it all himself!

Big men make big plays! The rookie defensive tackle stripped Joe Burrow, took the ball and then returned it to the Bengals' 40-yard line. He also delivered a devastating stiff arm to Alex Cappa in the process. 

 
Rashod Bateman slices up Giants D

The Ravens receiver made multiple Giants defenders look silly on his long TD. How did he get so wide open?

 
CeeDee Lamb incredible adjustment

He's one of the best in the game. CeeDee Lamb had an incredible adjustment off this Cooper Rush throw to find the end zone. Cowboys up over the Panthers, 7-0. 

 
Lamar stiff arm!

Jackson threw the Giants defender out of the club with this one.

 
Tyjae Spears scores TD 10 feet in the air

Spears rode an elevator up to the top of a rooftop bar on Broadway for this TD. 

 
Mark Andrews becomes Baltimore's all-time leader in receiving TDs

The Ravens are massive favorites over the Giants this week, and their first TD came via TE Mark Andrews -- who made a bit of franchise history with this catch. 

 
Burrow rebounds from INT with TD

The Bengals' second drive was much better than the first. Burrow took his offense 70 yards down the field on nine plays, and found Chase Brown for the short score.

Burrow avoided what felt like 10 sacks on this drive. He bought time on nearly every drop back, and diced up Tennessee's secondary. We may be in for a high-scoring affair in Nashville. 

 
Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin magic

Are you kidding me? Jayden and Terry may be an emerging dynamic duo. 

On this play, Daniels bought time in the pocket, fired downfield and found McLaurin -- who made an incredible catch while jumping on a Saints defender in the end zone. 

 
Garrett Wilson finds the end zone vs. Jags

The fake punt paid off. Aaron Rodgers finds Garrett Wilson for the 22-yard TD to tie the game at seven apiece. 

 
Jets get brave with fake punt 

Down seven points in the first quarter in your own territory is not the time for a fake punt. Unless you're the Jets. Or maybe the Lions. Either way, this was a brave call. 

 
Jaguars up early vs. Jets

Brian Thomas Jr. and Mac Jones are quickly becoming best friends. The rookie finds the end zone off a crossing route. 

 
Tony Pollard finds the end zone in Tennessee

The Titans used the early Burrow INT to acquire a lead. Tony Pollard finds the end zone from three yards out. 

 
Chiefs strike first vs. Browns

You can't turn the ball over vs. the Chiefs, and that's just what Browns punt returner James Proche did -- fumbling away possession and setting Kansas City up with great field position. The Chiefs took advantage, as JuJu Smith-Schuster found the end zone to put the Chiefs up early. 

 
Joe Burrow begins game with INT

Burrow may be the hottest QB in the NFL, but he didn't start off Sunday very hot. He got baited by Titans LB Luke Gifford in zone coverage, as he picked off the pass and set up Tennessee with great field position. 

 
Adam Thielen shows love to Vikings legend Randy Moss

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss announced Friday that he recently underwent surgery in North Carolina, and is receiving treatment for cancer that was found outside his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. 

Of course, the NFL world is praying for one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time, and former Viking Adam Thielen showed up to his Carolina Panthers' matchup against the Dallas Cowboys rocking the purple 84. 

Jordan Dajani
December 15, 2024, 4:37 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 11:37 am EST

