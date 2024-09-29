NFL Week 4 injury updates, inactives: Chargers' Justin Herbert active vs. Chiefs; Raiders' Maxx Crosby out

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 4 of the NFL season

Week 4 of the 2024 season is here and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others. One player who came back this week is Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who nearly led his team to a wild comeback win against the NFC North-rival Minnesota Vikings. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, dealing with a high ankle sprain, is good to go and starting against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Several tight ends are ailing, including the BrownsDavid Njoku (ankle) and Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion), who have both already been ruled out of their respective team's Week 4 matchups. For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are active.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Love arrives to work

Eric Kernish
September 29, 2024, 3:48 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 11:48 am EDT
Chiefs inactives

The only Chiefs player with a game designation this week was DE Michael Danna (calf), who was listed as questionable.

 
Raiders inactives

WR Davante Adams (hamstring), TE Michael Mayer (personal), LB Divine Deablo (oblique) and CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were all ruled out ahead of the weekend. DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) was doubtful and despite any attempt at a push from him, he is inactive as well.

 
Chargers inactives

Quarterback Justin Herbert will start today. He left last week's game with a high ankle sprain and was spotted in a boot following the matchup. He had no setbacks this week so he is a go.

OLB Joey Bosa (hip) is out and T Joe Alt (knee), who was listed as doubtful, is also inactive.

 
Justin Herbert will start vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss some of last week's matchup, is active and will start in the divisional matchup against the Chiefs. 

 
Browns inactives

The Browns offense will be without TE David Njoku (ankle) and RB Pierre Strong (hamstring).

 
Cardinals inactives

TE Trey McBride (concussion) and DL Khyiris Tonga (knee) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. OL Isaiah Adams (thumb) and OL Kelvin Beachum (hamstring) were the only two listed as questionable.

 
Commanders inactives

RB Austin Ekeler (concussion), DE Clelin Ferrell (knee) and WR Jamison Crowder (calf) are all out. 

 
49ers inactives

Just as expected, TE George Kittle will be back and WR Deebo Samuel is active for their matchup against the Patriots.

T Trent Williams (toe) and DL Jordan Elliott (foot) are also good to go. 

 
Patriots inactives

The Patriots had a lengthy injury report. G Sidy Sow (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), and OT Caedan Wallace (knee) were all questionable, but are active for their game against the 49ers. 

 
Rams inactives 

 WR Cooper Kupp remains sidelined with an ankle injury. TE Davis Allen (back) was questionable and is active.

The full list of inactives:

  • WR Cooper Kupp
  • QB Stetson Bennett
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • OLB Brennan Jackson
  • OL Geron Christian Sr.
  • DE Desjuan Johnson
 
Buccaneers inactives

NT Vita Vea (knee) and RB Rachaad White (illness) were both questionable and are both active. Running back Bucky Irving (hamstring) is also a go.

 
Eagles inactives

The Eagles are dealing with some significant injuries and got more bad news on Sunday morning. T Lane Johnson didn't clear the concussion protocol in time and will be out. Two other offensive stars WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) and WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) are also out. 

 
Bears inactives

WR Keenan Allen (heel) was questionable and is active. TE Stephen Carlson (collarbone), DL Zacch Pickens (groin) and DB Terell Smith (hip) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Colts inactives

CB Kenny Moore II (hip) and DE Kwity Paye (quad) were the only two Colts with an injury designation and are both out.

 
Jets inactives

Like their opponent, the Jets had a short injury report. OT Morgan Moses (knee) was listed as out and ILB C.J. Mosley (toe) was considered doubtful.

 
Broncos inactives

The only Broncos player with a designation, S JL Skinner (ankle), is out.

 
Texans inactives

WR Tank Dell (chest) is out. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) practiced for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 2, but will need more time and will remain out.

 
Jaguars inactives

WR Gabe Davis (shoulder) was questionable and is active today against the Texans. TE Evan Engram (hamstring) was ruled out ahead of this weekend.

 
Falcons inactives

The Falcons only had one injury designation on Friday's report. OT Kaleb McGary (knee) was listed as out. Matthew Judon (hamstring) and running back Bijan Robinson (shoulder) were both on the injury report, but are good to go.

 
Vikings inactives

LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) was the only one with an injury designation and he is out for their divisional matchup against the Packers. WR Jordan Addison (ankle), pass rusher Dallas Turner (knee) and QB Sam Darnold (knee) were all cleared to play ahead of Sunday.

 
Packers inactives

The biggest news from Green Bay is quarterback Jordan Love is making his return, after going down with an injury in Week 1. CB Jaire Alexander (quad/groin) was also questionable and is out.

The full list of inactives:

  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • CB Carrington Valentine
  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • DL Brenton Cox Jr.
  • T/G Jordan Morgan
  • T Travis Glover
  • DL Colby Wooden
 
Saints inactives

RB Alvin Kamara (hip/ribs), WR Chris Olave (hamstring) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle) were all questionable and are all active. 

A look at the Saints inactives:

  • WR A.T. Perry
  • QB Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
  • C/G Cesar Ruiz
  • LB Demario Davis
  • TE Dallin Holker
  • DT John Ridgeway III
 
Panthers inactives

CB Lonnie Johnson (hip), G Damien Lewis (elbow) and DT Shy Tuttle (foot) are all out. WR Diontae Johnson (groin) was questionable and is active.

A look at the Panthers inactives:

  • CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  • S Lonnie Johnson
  • RB Mike Boone
  • OLB Tarron Jackson
  • G Jarrett Kingston
  • LG Damien Lewis
  • DT Shy Tuttle
 
Bengals inactives

OT Trent Brown (knee) and DL Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday. DT B.J. Hill was listed as doubtful and will be out, which isn't great news for the defense, who struggled last week. 

 
Steelers inactives 

QB Russell Wilson (calf) was officially listed as questionable and will once again be sidelined, leaving Justin Fields to pursue a 4-0 record for the Steelers. 

RB Jaylen Warren (knee), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) and G Isaac Seumalo (pec) are all out.

 
The Texans offense will be without running back Joe Mixon.

 
Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson did not clear the concussion protocol in time, so he will be out for today's game against the Buccaneers. 

 
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hasn't had any setbacks with his high ankle sprain this week and is expected to start against the Chiefs.

 
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was listed as questionable, but is expected to play. 

