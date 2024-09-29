NFL Week 4 injury updates, inactives: Chargers' Justin Herbert active vs. Chiefs; Raiders' Maxx Crosby out

Week 4 of the 2024 season is here and all 32 NFL teams are dealing with injuries, some more than others. One player who came back this week is Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who nearly led his team to a wild comeback win against the NFC North-rival Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, dealing with a high ankle sprain, is good to go and starting against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Several tight ends are ailing, including the Browns' David Njoku (ankle) and Cardinals' Trey McBride (concussion), who have both already been ruled out of their respective team's Week 4 matchups. For the 49ers, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are active.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.