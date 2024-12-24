Packers vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints have one half of football in the books. As the two-touchdown spread on this game indicated, it hasn't been the most competitive of affairs. Green Bay went into the locker room with a commanding 21-0 lead as they look to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.

The Packers have methodically moved up and down the field thus far, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game. They got the game started by executing a 10-play touchdown drive that culminated with a Jordan Love passing touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks and then gave way to the rushing attack. Josh Jacobs' goal-line touchdown capped off a 96-yard drive, and then it was second-year back Chris Brooks who barreled in the final score of the half.

As for New Orleans, it has largely struggled to move the ball offensively with rookie Spencer Rattler under center and has been plagued with pre-snap and operations penalties. Arguably the most promising drive came with just over two minutes to play in the half as they got the ball to the Green Bay 29-yard line. However, Rattler was stripped and fumbled the ball to eliminate the scoring opportunity.

Will the Packers continue to cruise to a victory and secure a playoff spot? Or will the Saints make an improbable comeback? As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Packers vs. Saints where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 23 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -14, O/U 43.5