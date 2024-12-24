The Packers dominated the half from start to finish. Three touchdowns on their first three drives, and they're winning the turnover battle 1-0. Green Bay is 30 minutes away from going to the postseason for the second year in a row and the fifth team in six seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur.
Packers vs. Saints live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Monday Night Football'
Green Bay looks to keep pace in NFC North
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints have one half of football in the books. As the two-touchdown spread on this game indicated, it hasn't been the most competitive of affairs. Green Bay went into the locker room with a commanding 21-0 lead as they look to clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
The Packers have methodically moved up and down the field thus far, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game. They got the game started by executing a 10-play touchdown drive that culminated with a Jordan Love passing touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks and then gave way to the rushing attack. Josh Jacobs' goal-line touchdown capped off a 96-yard drive, and then it was second-year back Chris Brooks who barreled in the final score of the half.
As for New Orleans, it has largely struggled to move the ball offensively with rookie Spencer Rattler under center and has been plagued with pre-snap and operations penalties. Arguably the most promising drive came with just over two minutes to play in the half as they got the ball to the Green Bay 29-yard line. However, Rattler was stripped and fumbled the ball to eliminate the scoring opportunity.
Will the Packers continue to cruise to a victory and secure a playoff spot? Or will the Saints make an improbable comeback? As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
This is a masterclass of how NOT to manage the clock to end a half by New Orleans.
Packers corner Keisean Nixon came flying in on a corner blitz, and he strip-sacked Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. Green Bay edge rusher Rashan Gary jumped on the loose football for the game's first takeaway. The Packers offense will take the field at their own 34 up 21-0 with 2:45 left in the half. They have a chance to go up four scores before the break.
Pre-snap and operational penalties are not helping New Orleans' chances of keeping this competitive. They've already been penalized five times for 25 yards tonight.
Tonight marks the first time the Packers have scored a touchdown on each of their first three drives since 2020, Aaron Rodgers' first of two consecutive NFL MVP seasons under current head coach Matt LaFleur.
Over the last five games, the Saints held opponents to 16.6 points per game. Midway through the second quarter, the Packers have already slapped 21 on the board. This is getting away in a hurry.
Green Bay is on a roll. They scored their third touchdown on as many drives with backup running game Chris Brooks scoring his first career touchdown on a one-yard run. The Packers are racing toward looking up a spot in the postseason up 21-0 with 6:28 left in the first half.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs' six games in a row with a rushing touchdown are tied for the most by a Green Bay player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Most Consecutive Games with Rush TD
Packers since AFL/NFL Merger in 1970
2024 Josh Jacobs 6 <<
2007 Ryan Grant 6
1978 Terdell Middleton 6
<< active streak
The Packers are now two-for-two on their two possessions with two touchdowns. Their latest is a two-yard rushing score for Josh Jacobs. He now has a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns in 2024, which broke a tie with his 2022 total of 12, when he led the NFL in rushing yards. Jacobs also has a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games, the longest such streak of his career.
The Saints have allowed the Packers to convert four of their six third-down situations and both of their fourth down attempts.
Green Bay goes with a quarterback sneak by Jordan Love on fourth and short after using a tight end QB sneak by Tucker Kraft to get an earlier third down conversion. Green Bay continues to march on their second drive up the game up 7-0.
Penalties on key downs have plagued New Orleans early. The false start took away an opportunity to go for it on fourth down, and a neutral zone infraction by the defense on the ensuing possession turned a third-and-6 into a third-and-1. As a two-touchdown dog, you can't have that if you want to keep this close.
The Packers benefit from Spencer Rattler's inexperience on that final series. It appeared as though there was some sort of delay getting New Orleans' fourth down play call in and getting everyone lined up. The Packers start from their own four after a holding penalty on the Saints' punt.
Seemed like there may have been some miscommunication between Rattler and Kevin Austin Jr. on that third down throw. Rattler expected him to sit on his route a little and fired it too far back toward his right shoulder. The ball falls incomplete, and a false start penalty erases the opportunity to go for it on fourth down.
Green Bay marched right down the field with ease, capping a 10-play, 63-yard drive with two-yard touchdown toss from quarterback Jordan Love to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on third-and-goal. . They lead 7-0 early. The Packers converted both of their third downs on the drive. The Saints will have their first drive next.
New Orleans was able to get some defenders behind the LOS on that opening drive but couldn't grab on to execute a tackle outside of briefly slowing them down on the goal line.
The Saints defense had been playing better over the last three weeks, allowing just 4.8 yards per play. On that opening drive, they gave up the touchdown with the Packers averaging 5.8 yards per play. Not ideal.
New Orleans needs to be sharper than that. The Packers are historically dangerous at executing the free play. Fortunate that the officials ruled the play dead, but unfortunate to surrender five free yards.
The Packers start with the football, and they start with a five-yard for wide receiver Jayden Reed.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara won't play this week because of a groin injury.
- He entered Week 16 tied for 3rd in the NFL in touches (296) and fourth in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,493) this season, entering Week 16
- His 68 catches this season were the second-most among running backs entering Week 16
- He is 50 rushing yards away from his first career season with 1,000or more rushing yards. He has the most career rush yards (6,767) in NFL history among players without a 1,000-yard rushing season.
Some sounds from the away team:
Jordan Love leads the team out in front of the home crowd:
Fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler is 0-3 as a starter thus far in his young career.
The reason Rattler is playing tonight is because Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with multiple fractures in his left hand, and he will likely be out for the rest of the season. He was starting to heat up before his latest injury, throwing seven touchdowns to only one interception in the last five starts since returning from an oblique injury.
The Saints are coming off of a 20-19 home loss against the Washington Commanders in which they failed to convert a game-winning two-point conversion with no time left after throwing a passing touchdown as time expired. Rookie fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler came off the bench to complete 10 of his 21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown while playing all in the second half.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs' nine rushing touchdowns in the last five games are the second-most rushing touchdowns in a five-game span in Packers history. The only stretch with more was when Hall of Famer Jim Taylor had 11 in a five-game span back in 1962. Jacobs' 12 rushing touchdowns overall this season are already tied for his single season career-high with three games left to play.
Packers inactives: Jaire Alexander out
CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was questionable and is inactive. Corey Ballentine (knee), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle), S Evan Williams (quadricep) were also inactive.
- LB Quay Walker
- WR Malik Heath
- S Javon Bullard
- CB Jaire Alexander
- S Evan Williams
- OL Jacob Monk
However, Jordan Love is 0-2 as a starter on Monday Night Football in his career with both being one-score losses against the Raiders and Giants in 2023.
Saints inactives: Derek Carr, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out
QB Derek Carr remains out with a left hand injury. RB Alvin Kamara (groin), WR Bub Means (ankle) and WR Chris Olave (head) were also ruled out ahead of Monday. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) was questionable and is out.
The Saints are 3-2 in their last five games, with both losses by one score, after starting 2-7 in 2024. They are looking to avoid losing at least 10 games in a season for the second time in the last three seasons.