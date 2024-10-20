Packers will have a 45 field goal attempt to win the game for new kicker Brandon McManus
Packers vs. Texans score, takeaways: Jordan Love marches Green Bay down field to set up walk-off field goal
The battle of Super Bowl contenders lived up to the hype
The host Green Bay Packers (5-2) overcame their own miscues to take advantage of a Houston Texans (5-2) defense missing five defensive starters, as new kicker Brandon McManus drained the game-winning 45-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Packers a 24-22 victory.
Sunday afternoon showcased a battle between Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL's leader in passing yards per game (270.7) since 2023, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the NFL's co-leader in pass touchdowns (44) since 2023. However, both of their defenses, one could argue, were making a larger impact than both passers through the game's first 30 minutes. Green Bay lost the turnover margin 3-0, but hung on for a two-point win.
The Texans defense hauled in two interceptions off Love, one on a tight-window throw on the opening drive and another just before halftime after he was hit while making the throw for critical takeaways. Houston's special teams also recovered a fumble after the football hit the back of Packers blocker Corey Ballentine. That resulted in Houston racking up 16 of its points, a touchdown and two field goals. Two of their drives following takeaways started at the Green Bay 11. Stroud threw for 86 yards, a career low, on 10 of 21 passing while Love threw for 220 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 24 of 33 passing.
Love's first touchdown came on a laser to tight end Tucker Kraft right up the seam on third-and-4 from the 14. Houston brought extra pressure, and a diving Kraft hauled in his low throw for the score. Love's second touchdown came on a high-arcing throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks down the left sideline that Wicks tightrope tip-toed his way into the end zone for a 30-yard score. Texans running back Joe Mixon played well with 115 rushing yards on 25 carries, including two goal line touchdowns. Packers running back Josh Jacobs caught his first career receiving touchdown and totaled 76 rushing yards on 12 carries.
Seven of the game's 10 second-half drives ended in punts, and the Packers were the only squad to find the end zone after the break when Love hit Jacobs for an eight-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Green Bay trailed, 22-21, with 1:44 left to play, but Love marched the Packers down the field with 39 passing yards. Head coach Matt LaFleur held on to his final timeout until three seconds remained before McManus drilled the game-winner.
Why the Packers won
While Love's two interceptions were a problem, he was able to find his rhythm much more frequently than Stroud, particularly on the Packers final drive of the afternoon. Green Bay totaled three more first downs, 18 to 15, and outgained Houston by 80 total yards (277-187) and by 140 net passing yards (195-55). The Packers defense entered Week 7 as the NFL's leader in takeaways, and they still played a stifling brand of defense despite registering their first game of 2024 without one. They only surrendered four third downs on 13 tries and limited Stroud to a career-low 86 passing yards. A lot of that had to do with him being under pressure seemingly every time he dropped back to pass.
New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense stood on its head like a clutch hockey goalie, and Love made enough throws in the end to put McManus in position to send the Lambeau Field crowd home happy.
Why the Texans lost
Stroud never found a comfortable spot in the pocket with the Packers pass rush consistently swarming him. One of the key differences between his style of play and Love's is that Stroud is a pocket passer who rarely scrambles while Love is comfortable with awkward, off-platform throws both inside and outside of the pocket. Stroud's inability to use his legs to avoid pressure from the Packers front seven ended up costing Houston a victory.
Turning point
In a game in which 13 total points were scored in the second half, the clear turning point was the final play of the game in which McManus earned his keep. The 33-year-old veteran kept his cool after Houston coach DeMeco Ryans iced his first field goal attempt, which went right up the middle. He then roped his second attempt just inside the left upright to win the game.
Play of the game
Love's third down touchdown pass to Kraft, his first of the day. The 25-year-old channeled his inner-Brett Favre by chucking the football so hard the defense couldn't make the catch. The throw also caused Kraft to roll over to make the catch, but it was low enough to sneak under the outstretched safety's arm and into Kraft's gut. Kraft, a second-year tight end, also deserves plenty of credit for securing the football to complete the touchdown on a day in which points were at a premium.
What's next
Green Bay takes its three-game winning streak on the road to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the 2-5 Jaguars, who are returning to the U.S. after playing the last two weeks in London. Houston, who had its three-game winning streak snapped, returns home to play host to the 4-3 Indianapolis Colts.
The Texans take a 22-21 lead with 1:44 left to play following the 35-yard field goal. The Packers will get the ball back with one timeout, and new kicker Brandon McManus, signed earlier this week, potentially getting a chance to win the game.
Huge play with the Texans throwing the football on third down and 15. Houston can't make the catch in bounds, so Green Bay retains a timeout.
A blocking penalty on Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs derails the drive as Green Bay goes three and out. Seven of the eight second-half possessions by both teams have ended with punts. The lone drive not to was the Packers first of the half, which ended with Josh Jacobs' eight-yard receiving touchdowns. Houston has the football down 21-19 with 8:11 left to play.
The Packers defense stifles the Texans offense once again to force another punt. Green Bay is currently out-gaining Houston by 78 yards, 234 to 156. They have 110 more passing yards, 152 to 42. Jordan Love and Co. have the football at their own 20 after the touchback with a two-point lead, 21-19, and 10:10 left to play.
The Packers can't capitalize on the Texans three-and-out, suffer a three-and-out of their own. Green Bay leads 21-19 with 14:07 left in the game, and Houston has the football on their own 32.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has now been sacked a season-high four times on Sunday with his latest coming thanks to Packers linebacker and special teams ace Eric Wilson. Wilson, filling in for an injured Quay Walker (concussion suffered today), has tied his single game, career-high in sacks with two. Packers get the football back on their own 15 up 21-19 with 1:13 left in the third quarter.
The Packers go three-and-out after Reed's ill-advised decision to field the punt by the end zone, but Green Bay makes lemonade out of lemons. Houston muffs the punt, causing the football to bounce backwards. The Texans recovered the football at their own 25 down two, 21-19, with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
Green Bay's defense is still frustrating Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as he throws three consecutive incompletions for a three-and-out. The Packers make another special teams mistake as returner Jayden Reed fields the punt on the goal line and goes down at his own four. Houston's punt likely would've bounced into the end zone for a touchback. Green Bay has the ball and a two-point lead, 21-19, with 6:44 left in the first quarter.
Packers running back Josh Jacobs hauls in the first touchdown catch of his six-year NFL career, snapping the record for the longest drought of catches without a touchdown on his eight-yard screen pass touchdown from quarterback Jordan Love. Jacobs now has one receiving touchdown on his 212th career catch. Green Bay leads 21-19 with 7:25 left in the third quarter.
The Packers sack C.J. Stroud for a third time to force a three-and-out. Stroud's season-high for sacks absorbed in a game is four. Green Bay take over at their own 29 down five, 19-14, with 12:47 left in the third quarter. Key chance to regain the lead upcoming after the Packers defense continues to stifle the NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Texans take over after the touchback, and the Packers off to a great start the second half, stuffing Joe Mixon for a two-yard loss.
Mixon is stuffed on the second two-point conversion attempt following a pass interference call on the first. Houston's lead remains five, 19-14, with 1:13 left in the half. The Packers get the football back with 1:13 left in the half and in possession of two timeouts.
Texans running back Joe Mixon is into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, this time from four yards out, to run Houston lead's to 19-14. Houston appeared to be going for two, but the Packers call timeout before the two-point conversion attempt.
Packers linebacker Quay Walker is ruled out with a concussion.
Green Bay commits their third turnover of the day, their second via interception by Jordan Love. The pocket broke down, and Love was hit as he threw, resulting in an errant throw. Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock hauls in the duck of a throw for the interception. Packers lead 14-13 with 4:24 left in the half. Houston has the football at their own 45.
The Packers pass rush overwhelms C.J. Stroud once again to force two incompletions that sandwiched a loss of two on a screen pass to Texans running back Joe Mixon. Houston drained a 52-yard field goal to trim Green Bay's lead down to one, 14-13 with 4:30 left in the half.
With that touchdown pass, Jordan Love is now just the third quarterback in Packers history with multiple passing touchdowns in nine consecutive games joining his predecessor Aaron Rodgers (13 games in a row in 2011) and Rodgers' predecessor Brett Favre (12 in a row from 1994 to 1995).
Packers quarterback Jordan Love strikes back with a 30-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to return the lead to the home team, 14-10, with 8:51 left in the half.. When Green Bay hasn't made mind-numbing mistakes resulting in turnovers, they have dominated Houston. They are out-gaining the Texans 155 to 49 in total yards.
The Packers special teams mistake results in a go-ahead touchdown for the Texans. Houston running back Joe Mixon takes two carries for a combined 11 yards, including a tow-yard touchdown. Texans back on top 10-7 with 11:52 left before halftime.
Green Bay's pass rush terrorized the Texans offensive line once again with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare and force the Texans to punt. However, the Packers bail Houston out as Corey Ballantine touches the football, making it a live ball. The Texans get the football at the Packers 11, where they started their first drive after Love's interception. Critical error by Green Bay's special teams.
Packers linebacker Quay Walker walks off under his own power and gives a thumbs up to the crowd after being down on the field. Unclear if he will return. Walker will miss his first defensive snap of the season.
Houston Texans 2023 Rookie of the Year edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. got looked at in the blue medical tent after the Packers touchdown drive. Unclear whether or not he will miss time when Green Bay gets the ball back.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a laser to tight end Tucker Kraft right up the seam on third down and four from the 14. Houston brought extra pressure, but Love hangs in there and Kraft secures the lower throw for the score. Green Bay takes their first lead of the 7-3 with 13:16 left in the first half. The score capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive for a critical bounce back for Love after the opening drive interception.
Packers safety Xavier McKinney, the NFL's interception leader this season, comes off the edge as a blitzer, shocking C.J. Stroud for Green Bay's second sack of the day. Green Bay gets the ball back after the punt at their own eight. Houston leads 3-0 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.
Green Bay goes three and out on their second drive after a nice start to their first drive. Texans up 3-0 and have the football back on their own 20 with 9:39 left in the first quarter.
The Packers defense forces consecutive incompletions after allowing a yard on a first down run by Texans running back Joe Mixon on first down just 11 yards from the end zone. Houston settles for three points after the Love interception after connecting on the 23-yard field goal. Green Bay will get the ball back for their second drive with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Jordan Love attempts to squeeze a throw into a tight window to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, and it was a bad idea. Texans safety Jalen Pitre tips the football into the air, and linebacker Neville Hewitt corrals the football for an early interception. He takes his return 45 yards down the Packers 11.
Jordan Love immediately takes advantage of the Texans defense, one that struggles vs. play-action, with a big play, 23-yard play-action pass to Romeo Doubs for 23 yards. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur jumping on top of Houston's weak spot from the jump.
The Packers win the coin toss, and they elect to receive. Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense will take the field first against a depleted Texans defense.
