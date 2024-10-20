Packers vs. Texans score, takeaways: Jordan Love marches Green Bay down field to set up walk-off field goal

The host Green Bay Packers (5-2) overcame their own miscues to take advantage of a Houston Texans (5-2) defense missing five defensive starters, as new kicker Brandon McManus drained the game-winning 45-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Packers a 24-22 victory.

Sunday afternoon showcased a battle between Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL's leader in passing yards per game (270.7) since 2023, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the NFL's co-leader in pass touchdowns (44) since 2023. However, both of their defenses, one could argue, were making a larger impact than both passers through the game's first 30 minutes. Green Bay lost the turnover margin 3-0, but hung on for a two-point win.

The Texans defense hauled in two interceptions off Love, one on a tight-window throw on the opening drive and another just before halftime after he was hit while making the throw for critical takeaways. Houston's special teams also recovered a fumble after the football hit the back of Packers blocker Corey Ballentine. That resulted in Houston racking up 16 of its points, a touchdown and two field goals. Two of their drives following takeaways started at the Green Bay 11. Stroud threw for 86 yards, a career low, on 10 of 21 passing while Love threw for 220 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 24 of 33 passing.

Love's first touchdown came on a laser to tight end Tucker Kraft right up the seam on third-and-4 from the 14. Houston brought extra pressure, and a diving Kraft hauled in his low throw for the score. Love's second touchdown came on a high-arcing throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks down the left sideline that Wicks tightrope tip-toed his way into the end zone for a 30-yard score. Texans running back Joe Mixon played well with 115 rushing yards on 25 carries, including two goal line touchdowns. Packers running back Josh Jacobs caught his first career receiving touchdown and totaled 76 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Seven of the game's 10 second-half drives ended in punts, and the Packers were the only squad to find the end zone after the break when Love hit Jacobs for an eight-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Green Bay trailed, 22-21, with 1:44 left to play, but Love marched the Packers down the field with 39 passing yards. Head coach Matt LaFleur held on to his final timeout until three seconds remained before McManus drilled the game-winner.

Why the Packers won

While Love's two interceptions were a problem, he was able to find his rhythm much more frequently than Stroud, particularly on the Packers final drive of the afternoon. Green Bay totaled three more first downs, 18 to 15, and outgained Houston by 80 total yards (277-187) and by 140 net passing yards (195-55). The Packers defense entered Week 7 as the NFL's leader in takeaways, and they still played a stifling brand of defense despite registering their first game of 2024 without one. They only surrendered four third downs on 13 tries and limited Stroud to a career-low 86 passing yards. A lot of that had to do with him being under pressure seemingly every time he dropped back to pass.

New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's defense stood on its head like a clutch hockey goalie, and Love made enough throws in the end to put McManus in position to send the Lambeau Field crowd home happy.

Why the Texans lost

Stroud never found a comfortable spot in the pocket with the Packers pass rush consistently swarming him. One of the key differences between his style of play and Love's is that Stroud is a pocket passer who rarely scrambles while Love is comfortable with awkward, off-platform throws both inside and outside of the pocket. Stroud's inability to use his legs to avoid pressure from the Packers front seven ended up costing Houston a victory.

Turning point

In a game in which 13 total points were scored in the second half, the clear turning point was the final play of the game in which McManus earned his keep. The 33-year-old veteran kept his cool after Houston coach DeMeco Ryans iced his first field goal attempt, which went right up the middle. He then roped his second attempt just inside the left upright to win the game.

Play of the game

Love's third down touchdown pass to Kraft, his first of the day. The 25-year-old channeled his inner-Brett Favre by chucking the football so hard the defense couldn't make the catch. The throw also caused Kraft to roll over to make the catch, but it was low enough to sneak under the outstretched safety's arm and into Kraft's gut. Kraft, a second-year tight end, also deserves plenty of credit for securing the football to complete the touchdown on a day in which points were at a premium.

What's next

Green Bay takes its three-game winning streak on the road to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the 2-5 Jaguars, who are returning to the U.S. after playing the last two weeks in London. Houston, who had its three-game winning streak snapped, returns home to play host to the 4-3 Indianapolis Colts.