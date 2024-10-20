Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs finally put an end to the NFL's longest streak of catches without a touchdown to start an NFL career.

Jacobs corralled the football on a screen pass at the 8-yard line from quarterback Jordan Love and waltzed into the end zone untouched. That play gave the 2022 first-team All-Pro back one receiving touchdown on his 212th career catch and Green Bay a 21-19 lead midway through the third quarter.

The previous record was held by 10-year NFL veteran running back Gerald Riggs, a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1982 NFL Draft. Riggs went his entire career without a receiving score, making his final tally 201 catches for for 1,516 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns. Riggs had held the record for 37 years (since 1987), but Jacobs took over ownership of the notorious mark earlier in 2024. Prior to the start of the season, Love vowed to not allow Jacobs to set the record.

"No, that's not going to happen," Love said of Jacobs possibly breaking the record when he was asked about it back in July. "I saw that the other day. I'm surprised he doesn't have any touchdowns yet. Let's see, 197 career receptions, zero receiving touchdowns. I sent that to him, I said, 'Bro, we're going to get you a touchdown, for sure.'"

The Packers quarterback was unsuccessful at doing that, but he did connect with Jacobs to put a halt to the record. Perhaps the Green Bay running back will pass the record on to a new owner in fewer than 37 years.