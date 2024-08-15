Patriots vs. Eagles score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch, live stream NFL preseason game

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles duked it out in a joint practice earlier this week, and now that sparring moves inside Gillette Stadium for their second preseason exhibition of the summer. Both of these clubs came out victorious in their openers a week ago, but, as we know, development is far more important during this period than the ultimate result.

For Philly, they'll continue to mold themselves in with their new coordinators, Kellen Moore (offensive) and Vic Fangio (defensive). As for the Patriots, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is the key storyline. The rookie QB is expected to have a more substantial workload than he had a week ago, giving folks a peak into the future whenever he ascends over Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.

As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.

How to watch