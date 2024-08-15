While we should see Patriots starters in this one, the same may not be said for the Eagles. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are not expected to play starters on offense. However, the plan is for a few on defense to play.
Patriots vs. Eagles score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch, live stream NFL preseason game
Pats rookie QB Drake Maye expected to have bigger workload vs. Philadelphia
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles duked it out in a joint practice earlier this week, and now that sparring moves inside Gillette Stadium for their second preseason exhibition of the summer. Both of these clubs came out victorious in their openers a week ago, but, as we know, development is far more important during this period than the ultimate result.
For Philly, they'll continue to mold themselves in with their new coordinators, Kellen Moore (offensive) and Vic Fangio (defensive). As for the Patriots, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is the key storyline. The rookie QB is expected to have a more substantial workload than he had a week ago, giving folks a peak into the future whenever he ascends over Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.
As this game unfolds, be sure to check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the best plays.
How to watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)
- TV: NFL Network, WBZ-TV (local) | Stream: fubo, NFL+
- Odds: Patriots -3, O/U 34 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
After playing one series last week, it looks like we could see more from No. 2 overall pick Drake Maye. The MMQB reports that Jacoby Brissett is expected to play the entire first quarter and then give way to Maye for the second and into the third. Fellow rookie Joe Milton III will follow them and Bailey Zappe should finish the game out.
For those interested in the uniform selection tonight:
Hello and welcome to Thursday's preseason Week 2 action between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles!
These two teams linked up for a joint practice on Tuesday. The Patriots-based storyline coming out of that was the rough play from the offense, particularly the offensive line. That has been a question throughout the summer and was exacerbated by that practice. As for the Eagles, the offense had it moments, but I did see Jalen Hurts a bit uneasy in the pocket throughout the afternoon and will be curious to see if that bleeds into this head-to-head.
