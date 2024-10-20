Patriots vs. Jaguars live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch London matchup

Two struggling teams seeking their second win of the season

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars get Sunday's Week 7 action started across the pond as the two AFC clubs will duke it out from Wembley Stadium in London. With each of these teams off to a 1-5 start, this is as big of a must-win game as there can be. 

For the Patriots, they'll be looking for continued progress from No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, who made his first career start last week against Houston. While Maye tossed three touchdowns, he did have some rookie moments with two interceptions, so New England will be hoping for a more efficient outing. Meanwhile, the Jags are in dire straits and are teetering with what feels like could be wholesale changes atop the masthead if the tides don't turn soon. They were in London last week and allowed Caleb Williams to throw four touchdowns while leading the Bears to victory. 

Will Jacksonville break even to conclude its two-week stint in London with a win on Sunday? Or will Maye earn his first career win as an NFL starter? As we find out, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
Location: Wembley Stadium (London)
TV: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Jaguars -6; O/U 42 (via FanDuel sportsbook)

Patriots inactives

 
Jaguars inactives

Travis Etienne Jr. is OUT for the game in London.

