Already an iconic team, the 1985 Chicago Bears will add to their legendary status during Hall of Fame weekend.

With former defensive tackle Steve McMichael's induction, the '85 Bears will join the 1971 Cowboys as the only Super Bowl-winning teams to field three Hall of Famers from the same starting unit. McMichael will become the third member of the '85 Bears' defensive line to receive a gold jacket and a bronze bust, joining former teammates Dan Hampton (inducted in 2002) and Richard Dent (2011).

In no specific order, here's the rundown of Super Bowl championship units that have multiple Hall of Fame selections.

Players Team Position Super Bowl(s) Steve McMichael, Dan Hampton & Richard Dent Bears DL XX Herb Adderley, Mel Renfro & Cliff Harris Cowboys DB VI Lynn Swann & John Stallworth Steelers WR IX, X, XIII, XIV Jack Lambert & Jack Ham Steelers LB IX, X, XIII, XIV Mel Blount & Donnie Shell Steelers DB IX, X, XIII, XIV Art Shell & Gene Upshaw Raiders OL XI Fred Biletnikoff & Cliff Branch Raiders WR XI Larry Little & Jim Langer Dolphins OL VII, VIII Bob Hayes & Lance Alworth Cowboys CB VI Harry Carson & Lawrence Taylor

Giants LB XXI Curley Culp & Buck Buchanan Chiefs DL IV Bobby Bell & Willie Lanier Chiefs LB IV Emmitt Thomas & Johnny Robinson Chiefs DB IV Jerry Kramer & Forrest Gregg Packers OL I, II Dave Robinson & Ray Nitschke Packers LB I, II Herb Adderley & Willie Wood Packers DB I, II Jim Taylor & Paul Hornung** Packers RB I Ronde Barber & John Lynch Buccaneers DB XXXVII

** -- Hornung started six games for the 1966 Packers

With McMichael's induction, the '85 Bears' defense now has four Hall of Famers, with linebacker Mike Singletary being the first to earn induction in 1998. Led by then-defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, the '85 Bears' defense allowed just 12.4 points per game during the regular season. They shut out their first two opponents in the playoffs before dominating the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Fittingly, a member of the Bears' defense (Dent) won MVP honors after Chicago forced six turnovers and allowed the fewest rushing yards (7 on 11 carries) in Super Bowl history.

A key member of that defense was McMichael, who had one of the Bears' seven sacks during their 46-10 victory over New England. He received his first All-Pro nod that year after helping the Bears' ferocious defense record 64 sacks during the regular season.

McMichael's induction bears the question as to where the '85 Bears' defensive line ranks among the greatest D-lines in NFL history. It's safe to say that the '85 Bears' defensive line is on the short list of any discussion regarding the best D-lines ever, a list that also includes Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain," both of Dallas' "Doomsday" D-lines, Minnesota's "Purple People Eaters," Miami's "No Name" D-line, and the Los Angeles Rams' "Fearsome Foursome."

As great as those units were, none of them have the unique distinction of boasting three Hall of Famers, which is something the '85 Bears can now say.