Already an iconic team, the 1985 Chicago Bears will add to their legendary status during Hall of Fame weekend. 

With former defensive tackle Steve McMichael's induction, the '85 Bears will join the 1971 Cowboys as the only Super Bowl-winning teams to field three Hall of Famers from the same starting unit. McMichael will become the third member of the '85 Bears' defensive line to receive a gold jacket and a bronze bust, joining former teammates Dan Hampton (inducted in 2002) and Richard Dent (2011). 

In no specific order, here's the rundown of Super Bowl championship units that have multiple Hall of Fame selections. 

PlayersTeamPositionSuper Bowl(s)
Steve McMichael, Dan Hampton & Richard DentBearsDL XX
Herb Adderley, Mel Renfro & Cliff Harris CowboysDBVI

Lynn Swann & John Stallworth

Steelers

WR

IX, X, XIII, XIV

Jack Lambert & Jack Ham Steelers LB IX, X, XIII, XIV 
Mel Blount & Donnie Shell Steelers DB IX, X, XIII, XIV 

Art Shell & Gene Upshaw

Raiders

OL

XI

Fred Biletnikoff & Cliff Branch

Raiders

WR

XI

Larry Little & Jim Langer Dolphins OL VII, VIII

Bob Hayes & Lance Alworth

Cowboys

CB

VI

Harry Carson & Lawrence Taylor 
Giants LB XXI 
Curley Culp & Buck Buchanan Chiefs DL IV 
Bobby Bell & Willie Lanier Chiefs LB IV 
Emmitt Thomas & Johnny Robinson Chiefs DB IV 

Jerry Kramer & Forrest Gregg 

Packers

OL

I, II 

Dave Robinson & Ray Nitschke Packers LB I, II 

Herb Adderley & Willie Wood 

Packers 

DB 

I, II 

Jim Taylor & Paul Hornung** Packers RB 

Ronde Barber & John Lynch 

Buccaneers 

DB 

XXXVII

** -- Hornung started six games for the 1966 Packers 

With McMichael's induction, the '85 Bears' defense now has four Hall of Famers, with linebacker Mike Singletary being the first to earn induction in 1998. Led by then-defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan, the '85 Bears' defense allowed just 12.4 points per game during the regular season. They shut out their first two opponents in the playoffs before dominating the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. Fittingly, a member of the Bears' defense (Dent) won MVP honors after Chicago forced six turnovers and allowed the fewest rushing yards (7 on 11 carries) in Super Bowl history. 

A key member of that defense was McMichael, who had one of the Bears' seven sacks during their 46-10 victory over New England. He received his first All-Pro nod that year after helping the Bears' ferocious defense record 64 sacks during the regular season.  

McMichael's induction bears the question as to where the '85 Bears' defensive line ranks among the greatest D-lines in NFL history. It's safe to say that the '85 Bears' defensive line is on the short list of any discussion regarding the best D-lines ever, a list that also includes Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain," both of Dallas' "Doomsday" D-lines, Minnesota's "Purple People Eaters," Miami's "No Name" D-line, and the Los Angeles Rams' "Fearsome Foursome." 

As great as those units were, none of them have the unique distinction of boasting three Hall of Famers, which is something the '85 Bears can now say. 