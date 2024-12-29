Rams vs. Cardinals score, takeaways: L.A. holds off Arizona upset bid, closes in on NFC West crown

The Los Angeles Rams are one step closer to clinching the NFC West title after defeating the division rival Arizona Cardinals, prevailing with a 13-9 win in an ugly, mistake-filled game that was probably too close for comfort Saturday night from SoFi Stadium.

This game started extremely slowly, with the teams combining for seven punts and a turnover on downs on the first eight drives of the game. That turnover on downs came deep in Rams territory, with a pair of rookie Rams defenders stoning James Conner on a fourth-and-1, preventing the Cardinals from taking an early lead.

The Rams would eventually get the game's first touchdown, which came on a 1-yard plunge from Kyren Williams at the tail end of a drive marked by some pretty remarkable throws from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Rams would only manage a couple of field goals throughout the remainder of the game, but that proved to be enough as the Cardinals struggled to get anything going offensively and failed to capitalized on their opportunities when they did -- including when they missed the extra point on their lone touchdown, which prevented them from kicking a game-tying field goal late in the game.

Kyler Murray ended up being intercepted in front of the end zone on each of Arizona's final two drives, with Kamren Kinchens and Ahkello Witherspoon making great plays on the ball to end a couple of scoring threats.

The victory was L.A.'s fifth straight as it pulled to the top of the division, storming up the standings from behind the Cardinals and Seahawks. They can clinch a division title with strength-of-victory tiebreakers as soon as Sunday, and will otherwise have an opportunity to do so next week with a victory over the Seahawks.

Why the Rams won

Mostly because they were playing against the Cardinals. The Rams did not play particularly well. Matthew Stafford was uncharacteristically inaccurate. Kyren Williams didn't have a big game running the ball. They gained just over 250 total yards, collected just 12 first downs and held the ball for just 23 minutes of game time. And yet, they managed to come away with 13 points, which was all they needed.

Why the Cardinals lost

Miscues and missed opportunities. The Cardinals took nine penalties. They scored a touchdown on just one of their four trips inside the red zone. Their extra point on that score was blocked. They went 6-for-13 on third down but 0-for-2 on fourth. Kyler Murray took four sacks, including one that lost an incredible 18 yards. He also threw a pair of late interceptions. That's how you lose a game where you outgain the other team by more nearly 150 yards and control the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game's running time.

Turning point

Early in the second quarter, after they had put together the first drive of the game of any consequence, the Cardinals found themselves facing a fourth-and-1 deep in Rams territory. They brought running back James Conner on the field, then handed him the ball up the middle. And Conner, who came into the game questionable with a knee injury and eventually left it with the same ailment, got absolutely stuffed by a pair of Rams rookies.

The Rams wouldn't even score on their ensuing drive, but stoning the Cards on their first real opportunity kept the game scoreless for a few more possessions, and they would ultimately get the game's first score a few drives later.

Highlight play

You know where we had to go with this one. Our long national nightmare ended:

Finally! Trey McBride got himself into the end zone. He actually nearly caught a touchdown pass earlier in the drive, only to have it knocked down by a Rams defensive back. It took a couple more plays, but McBride put an end to the league's most ignominious streak. And now we can all just appreciate what a good player he is, instead of worrying about a silly statistical quirk.

What's next

The Rams are now 10-6 and have a chance to clinch the NFC West on Sunday if they get the right combination of wins and losses to capture the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks. Otherwise, they have the opportunity to do so next week, when they play Seattle in their regular-season finale.

The Cardinals fell to 7-9 with this loss and have now dropped five of their last six. They finish up their season next week with a visit from the 49ers, who will be playing on a short week after taking on the Lions on Monday night.