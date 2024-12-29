Rams vs. Cardinals score, takeaways: L.A. holds off Arizona upset bid, closes in on NFC West crown

WHAT A PLAY
Ahkello Witherspoon comes away with the interception to win it for the Rams. Ball got knocked up into the air and Witherspoon went full body extension to haul it in. Had full control the whole time even while it hit the ground. Wow.
The Los Angeles Rams are one step closer to clinching the NFC West title after defeating the division rival Arizona Cardinals, prevailing with a 13-9 win in an ugly, mistake-filled game that was probably too close for comfort Saturday night from SoFi Stadium.
This game started extremely slowly, with the teams combining for seven punts and a turnover on downs on the first eight drives of the game. That turnover on downs came deep in Rams territory, with a pair of rookie Rams defenders stoning James Conner on a fourth-and-1, preventing the Cardinals from taking an early lead.
The Rams would eventually get the game's first touchdown, which came on a 1-yard plunge from Kyren Williams at the tail end of a drive marked by some pretty remarkable throws from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. The Rams would only manage a couple of field goals throughout the remainder of the game, but that proved to be enough as the Cardinals struggled to get anything going offensively and failed to capitalized on their opportunities when they did -- including when they missed the extra point on their lone touchdown, which prevented them from kicking a game-tying field goal late in the game.
Kyler Murray ended up being intercepted in front of the end zone on each of Arizona's final two drives, with Kamren Kinchens and Ahkello Witherspoon making great plays on the ball to end a couple of scoring threats.
The victory was L.A.'s fifth straight as it pulled to the top of the division, storming up the standings from behind the Cardinals and Seahawks. They can clinch a division title with strength-of-victory tiebreakers as soon as Sunday, and will otherwise have an opportunity to do so next week with a victory over the Seahawks.
Mostly because they were playing against the Cardinals. The Rams did not play particularly well. Matthew Stafford was uncharacteristically inaccurate. Kyren Williams didn't have a big game running the ball. They gained just over 250 total yards, collected just 12 first downs and held the ball for just 23 minutes of game time. And yet, they managed to come away with 13 points, which was all they needed.
Miscues and missed opportunities. The Cardinals took nine penalties. They scored a touchdown on just one of their four trips inside the red zone. Their extra point on that score was blocked. They went 6-for-13 on third down but 0-for-2 on fourth. Kyler Murray took four sacks, including one that lost an incredible 18 yards. He also threw a pair of late interceptions. That's how you lose a game where you outgain the other team by more nearly 150 yards and control the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game's running time.
Early in the second quarter, after they had put together the first drive of the game of any consequence, the Cardinals found themselves facing a fourth-and-1 deep in Rams territory. They brought running back James Conner on the field, then handed him the ball up the middle. And Conner, who came into the game questionable with a knee injury and eventually left it with the same ailment, got absolutely stuffed by a pair of Rams rookies.
The Rams wouldn't even score on their ensuing drive, but stoning the Cards on their first real opportunity kept the game scoreless for a few more possessions, and they would ultimately get the game's first score a few drives later.
You know where we had to go with this one. Our long national nightmare ended:
Finally! Trey McBride got himself into the end zone. He actually nearly caught a touchdown pass earlier in the drive, only to have it knocked down by a Rams defensive back. It took a couple more plays, but McBride put an end to the league's most ignominious streak. And now we can all just appreciate what a good player he is, instead of worrying about a silly statistical quirk.
The Rams are now 10-6 and have a chance to clinch the NFC West on Sunday if they get the right combination of wins and losses to capture the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seahawks. Otherwise, they have the opportunity to do so next week, when they play Seattle in their regular-season finale.
The Cardinals fell to 7-9 with this loss and have now dropped five of their last six. They finish up their season next week with a visit from the 49ers, who will be playing on a short week after taking on the Lions on Monday night.
This is some pretty bad clock management here from the Rams. They should have called their timeout before that third-down play.
Cards caught a big break with both the punt being downed before the two-minute warning and now the injury to Kam Kinchens, which means Arizona still has two timeouts left with first-and-10 from the 20.
Huge stop for Arizona as Puka slipped on his route and Stafford's throw was a bit too far inside. Cards have another chance to drive for a game-winning touchdown, armed with two timeouts.
Kyler Murray tried to get himself a scramble-drill touchdown pass on fourth-and-10, but Kam Kinchens had other ideas. The play at first conjured images of Murray's Hail Mary touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins a few years back, but this time it was the opposing DB who came down with the ball as Kinchens picked him off just outside the end zone.
Just like the Cardinals, the Rams stalled out in the low red zone. A bunch of missed opportunities for both teams tonight. Arizona needs a touchdown to take the lead.
Puka is up to 10 catches for 129 yards on 12 targets. Baller.
After the curious decision by the Rams to punt on fourth-and-1, the Cards drove 80 yards deep into Rams territory but stalled inside the red zone. Chad Ryland field goal makes it a 1-point game with 14 minutes remaining.
A couple of nice scramble drill throws from Kyler to Harrison have the Cardinals in position to score again. By the way, they now have the ball just 1 yard away from the spot where the Rams punted.
Kurt Warner just compared him to Anquan Boldin. (Warner played with Boldin in Arizona.) Also, this is nuts:
Extremely suspect decision to punt on fourth-and-1 here. Rams pinned the Cardinals deep but if you can't get 1 yard, what are you doing as an offense?
McBride FINALLY has his touchdown catch. Nice play design with him and the other tight ends shifting out to the perimeter and then McBride motioning back inside and getting a quick screen with Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman blocking for him.
The streak continues... Ahkello Witherspoon knocked down what looked like it was about to be Trey McBride's first TD of the year.
L.A. got into Cards territory again but stalled out about and had to settle for a 53-yard field goal from Joshua Karty. That said, they look like they will take a two-score lead into the half, unless Arizona puts together a pretty quick scoring drive in the next 27 seconds.
The Rams caught a big break on that third-and-10. Puka Nacua looked pretty easily short of the first down but the Rams got their next play off before there could be a review.
The Rams will have a chance to take a two-score lead here at the end of the half. Arizona has had one real drive with any success moving the ball, and it ended with a turnover on downs deep in L.A. territory.
Kyren gets the scoring started by plunging in from the 1-yard line. It's a 9-play, 60-yard scoring drive, highlighted by several really nice plays from Stafford and capped off by Williams' 16th touchdown of the season.
Matthew Stafford NEVER scrambles. I believe he had one scramble all season coming into this game. He just picked up a huge first down with his legs right there, giving the Rams an opportunity to score.
And he just did it again, this time to Nacua. Sheeeeesh.
Well, that throw looked much more like the Matthew Stafford we've seen throughout his career. Outrageous throw under pressure on the deep corner route to Cooper Kupp. Got clobbered as he let it go.
James Conner is now being looked at by trainers on the sideline. He was questionable coming into this game after being limited all week.
All we hear about McBride lately is about how he hasn't scored a receiving touchdown yet this year. But the dude is just an awesome player, as he showed on that catch over the middle. Unfortunately, it's coming back due to an illegal man downfield penalty.
The Rams are averaging 2.8 yards per play. This is some truly gross offense.
Just when it looked like we might get some points, instead we will not. Arizona drove deep into Rams territory but rookie DL Jared Verse stuffed James Conner on fourth-and-1 to get the ball back for L.A.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s best game of the season came back in Week 2 against these same Rams. He had 2 touchdowns in the first quarter, after which the Cardinals were blowing the Rams out and basically ran the ball the rest of the day. He has 2 catches for 41 yards so far.
We've now opened the game with five consecutive punts. Maybe we will see some points soon.
Kyler Murray tried to get into his improvisation mode on third-and-long, but there was nowhere for him to go with several Rams defenders awaiting him in the backfield. Making matters worse, he tripped over his feet and took an 18-yard sack. Yikes.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been almost exclusively asked to make contested catches this season, and has generally struggled to do so. But he just made a fantastic grab to get the Cardinals out of the shadow of their own end zone. Nice job of getting the ball on his back shoulder.
Very strange start for Stafford. He missed on back-to-back throws on first and second down to open L.A.'s second drive. Inaccurate on first and then not on the same page as the receiver on second. Rams punted again after that.