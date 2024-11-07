The Baltimore Ravens are making a roster change ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is waiving former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue with the hope of re-signing him to their practice squad, according to ESPN.

The Ravens now have an open roster spot that they may choose to fill with running back Keaton Mitchell, who could make his season debut against the Bengals after missing the first eight games recovering from a knee injury sustained last year. A rookie last year, Mitchell rushed for 396 yards (and averaged a whopping 5.9 yards per carry) prior to getting injured.

The Ravens are taking a risk regarding Ngakoue, as they won't be able to re-sign him until he clears waivers. But that won't happen if a team decides to sign the nine-year veteran first.

A Pro Bowler with the Jaguars in 2017, Ngakoue has recorded 1.5 sacks in five games this season with the Ravens. Ngakoue, who has played for five different franchises since leaving the Jaguars (his original team) in 2020, is returning from an ankle injury that was sustained late in the 2023 season as a member of the Chicago Bears.

The 29-year-old has 70.5 career sacks, 21 forced fumbles and 72 tackles for loss. He has recorded at least eight sacks in a season on seven occasions, most recently in 2022 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.