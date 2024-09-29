The Baltimore Ravens (1-2) and Buffalo Bills (3-0) will meet in primetime on Sunday Night Football, setting up a showdown between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson for the first time in almost two years. Allen is one of the early NFL MVP frontrunners after helping Buffalo get off to a 3-0 start, while Jackson led Baltimore to its first win of the season last week. Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP and has the most rushing yards (254) of any quarterback through the first three games of the campaign. His rushing yards over/under is 58.5 in the latest Ravens vs. Bills NFL props, while his passing yards total is 200.5.

Allen has a higher passing yards total at 232.5 in the NFL player props, but his rushing yards over/under is 32.5 in the Week 4 NFL odds. Which Week 4 NFL prop bets should you target with your Bills vs. Ravens bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Ravens vs. Bills NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

For Ravens vs. Bills NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Bills vs. Ravens prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for Ravens vs. Bills

After analyzing Bills vs. Ravens props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson goes Over 200.5 passing yards. Baltimore raced out to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter of last week's game against Dallas, so Jackson was only asked to throw 15 pass attempts. He is going head-to-head with an explosive Buffalo offense this week, which means the Ravens will need Jackson to move the ball with his arm throughout the evening.

The 27-year-old finished with 273 passing yards in Week 1 against Kansas City before racking up 247 yards against the Raiders in Week 2. Jackson went over 200 passing yards in five of his final seven regular-season games last season, averaging 230 passing yards per game overall in 2023. The game flow on Sunday night should help Jackson post similar numbers in this contest, and the AI PickBot has Jackson flying over this prop total with nearly 250 passing yards. See more NFL props here.

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated 4.5 stars or better, including five 5-star plays.

