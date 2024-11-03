Ravens vs. Broncos live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch AFC matchup

We've got what should be an entertaining game on tap in Baltimore between two 5-3 teams. Despite having identical records, the Ravens are a whopping 9-point favorite over the Broncos, who are 3-1 on the road this season.

The Ravens are hoping to avenge last Sunday's upset loss in Cleveland that snapped their five-game winning streak. Following the loss, the Ravens made a splash when they acquired former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, whose presence should make what is already the NFL's top-ranked offense even more potent.

A marquee matchup in this game is Baltimore's offense — led by league MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry — against Denver's third-ranked scoring defense. The unit, which has been led by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and a pass rush that has already notched 30 sacks, has only allowed two opponents to score over 20 points this season.

Will Baltimore get back on track, or will Denver get its third straight win? Follow along in our live blog below to find out.

