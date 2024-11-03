Ravens vs. Broncos live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch AFC matchup
Ravens take on the surprising Broncos in a key AFC game
We've got what should be an entertaining game on tap in Baltimore between two 5-3 teams. Despite having identical records, the Ravens are a whopping 9-point favorite over the Broncos, who are 3-1 on the road this season.
The Ravens are hoping to avenge last Sunday's upset loss in Cleveland that snapped their five-game winning streak. Following the loss, the Ravens made a splash when they acquired former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson, whose presence should make what is already the NFL's top-ranked offense even more potent.
A marquee matchup in this game is Baltimore's offense — led by league MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry — against Denver's third-ranked scoring defense. The unit, which has been led by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and a pass rush that has already notched 30 sacks, has only allowed two opponents to score over 20 points this season.
Will Baltimore get back on track, or will Denver get its third straight win? Follow along in our live blog below to find out.
How to watch Broncos-Ravens
- When: Sunday, Nov. 3 | 1 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: BAL -9; O/U 46.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
-
2:03
On-Site Preview: Broncos at Ravens
-
2:59
On-Site Preview: Jaguars at Eagles
-
2:39
On-Site Preview: Bears at Cardinals
-
2:46
On-Site Preview: Chargers at Browns
-
1:17
NFL Week 9 Preview: Ravens Look To Bounce Back Against Surging Broncos
-
2:01
NFL Week 9 Preview: Jordan Love Set To Start In Crucial Battle For 1st Place
-
1:52
NFL Week 9 Preview: Tua Faces Bills For First Time Since Injury
-
2:19
NFL Week 9 Preview: Colts Turn To Joe Flacco For Vikings Road Test
-
2:39
NFL News & Notes: Puka Nacua Questionable Ahead Of NFC West Showdown
-
1:41
NFL News & Notes: Jordan Love Trending Towards Playing vs. Lions
-
1:59
Lamar Says He Is "100 Percent" Going Into Sunday
-
1:17
NFL Injury Update
-
2:18
FFT Panic Meter: Dak Prescott
-
7:22
Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Report
-
2:07
FFT Panic Meter: D.J. Moore
-
1:45
FFT Panic Meter: Puka Nacua
-
1:45
FFT Panic Meter: Diontae Johnson
-
2:22
FFT Panic Meter: Anthony Richardson
-
2:37
Buccaneers 1-3 In Last 4 Games
-
2:40
Cowboys Off To Worst Start Since 2020