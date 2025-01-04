Ravens vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights; Zay Flowers leaves game with knee injury

We are underway from M&T Bank Stadium, where the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal regular-season finale for the home club. For Baltimore, a win in this game would secure the franchise the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs going forward. While there is a way for them to still find themselves in that position in the event of a loss (would need Pittsburgh to lose in Week 18), they're not expected to let their foot off the gas against a Browns team that is merely playing out the string and already eliminated from playoff contention.

In fact, there's not much motivation for the Browns to produce an uber-competitive product in this divisional matchup. Cleveland enters the final week of the regular season with a lane to earn the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, they are slotted with the third overall pick, but a loss coupled with Patriots and Titans wins would shoot them up to the top spot.

Given the varying motivations for both of these clubs, the oddsmakers expect a blowout with the Ravens sitting as a 20-point favorite on Saturday morning. That's the largest spread as a favorite in franchise history. Meanwhile, it's the second-largest spread as an underdog for the Browns since 1975.

So, will the Ravens take care of business and lock up the AFC North? Or will the Browns put an improbable winning effort together and play spoiler? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Ravens vs. Browns where to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -20, O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus)