Ravens vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights; Zay Flowers leaves game with knee injury
Baltimore looks to wrap up the AFC North on Saturday
We are underway from M&T Bank Stadium, where the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal regular-season finale for the home club. For Baltimore, a win in this game would secure the franchise the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs going forward. While there is a way for them to still find themselves in that position in the event of a loss (would need Pittsburgh to lose in Week 18), they're not expected to let their foot off the gas against a Browns team that is merely playing out the string and already eliminated from playoff contention.
In fact, there's not much motivation for the Browns to produce an uber-competitive product in this divisional matchup. Cleveland enters the final week of the regular season with a lane to earn the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently, they are slotted with the third overall pick, but a loss coupled with Patriots and Titans wins would shoot them up to the top spot.
Given the varying motivations for both of these clubs, the oddsmakers expect a blowout with the Ravens sitting as a 20-point favorite on Saturday morning. That's the largest spread as a favorite in franchise history. Meanwhile, it's the second-largest spread as an underdog for the Browns since 1975.
So, will the Ravens take care of business and lock up the AFC North? Or will the Browns put an improbable winning effort together and play spoiler? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Saturday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Ravens vs. Browns where to watch
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Ravens -20, O/U 41.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
This Browns offense is a mess right now, but the play-calling isn't exactly firing on all cylinders either. Back-to-back passes on first and second down that fall incomplete stop the clock to help out Baltimore set up a two-minute drill.
It didn't work out, but I like the call there for Baltimore to go for it. I think Harbaugh wants to try and blow this game open to then allow himself to sit starters in the second half.
Rashod Bateman is not only back in the game, but just ripped off an 18-yard catch-and-run.
The Ravens are gifting the Browns points on this drive. Too many sloppy penalties.
With that passing touchdown to Mark Andrews, Lamar Jackson just made some NFL history. It is the first time in NFL history a player has recorded 4,000 yards passing and 800 yards rushing. It's also the first time ever that a player has 40 passing touchdowns and 800 rushing yards.
Zay Flowers is spotted walking to the locker room.
The broadcast shows Flowers walking off slowly with trainers and is in the blue medical tent.
Winning the AFC North and gaining the No. 3 seed is important, but the Ravens do have a playoff spot clinched. Coming out of this game with a clean health report is paramount, so this injury to Flowers is brutal.
Oh no. Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is grabbing his knee after making a first-down catch-and-run up the left sideline. Flowers was just named to the Pro Bowl, the first for a wide receiver in Ravens history.
Lamar Jackson obviously has a tremendous ability to use his legs as a pure rusher, but his ability to dance in the pocket to set up the pass is otherworldly.
Broadcast notes that Bateman walked off under his own power with a smile, so good news there.
Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman is slow to get up after taking a hard hit on an incomplete pass from Lamar Jackson over the middle of the field.
Oh goodness. The Browns punt by Corey Bojorquez is shanked, and the Ravens will get the ball at midfield.
With that sack, Kyle Van Noy just made $250,000. Not too shabby.
This season, DTR is 0-2 as the Browns starter and has completed 51.3% of his passes in six total games played
After three drives with Bailey Zappe, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now in at quarterback. Head coach Kevin Stefanski did note earlier this week that there was an opportunity to play both quarterbacks in this game.
I would've just hammered Derrick Henry in that spot. Lamar Jackson nearly completed a skyhook pass to him for a touchdown, but it's a turnover on downs.
A key question I have if the Ravens build up a big enough lead -- Does Harbaugh take out some of his key starters in the second half? Will be a fascinating balancing act.
That said, it's a masterful decision if they are aiming to lose this game and secure a top-three draft pick.
Hate that decision for Kevin Stefanski. I get this is a 3-13 team, but this offense isn't capable of converting in that spot. Punt it away and give your defense a chance.
That was Bailey Zappe's second career pick-six. Meanwhile, it's the second pick-six for the Ravens in the last three weeks (Marlon Humphrey in Week 16 vs PIT).
-
4:27
NFL Saturday Preview: Are Ravens Poised For Postseason Success?
-
3:13
NFL Saturday Preview: Can Steelers Build Momentum Heading Into Playoffs?
-
3:36
Jets Interview Mike Vrabel For HC Opening
-
4:01
St. Brown Says 14-Win Team Shouldn't Start Playoffs On Road
-
4:14
Mike Evans On Cusp On Another 1,000 Yard Season, NFL History
-
15:29
NFL Week 18 Bold Predictions
-
3:22
Tua Tagovailoa Plans To Play In Wild Card If Dolphins Make Playoffs
-
2:10
Patrick Mahomes Misses Pro Bowl Roster
-
3:47
NFL News & Notes: Saquon Barkley Speaks On Not Getting Chance To Break Record
-
1:59
NFL News & Notes: Patrick Mahomes Left Off Pro Bowl Team For First Time In Career
-
2:17
NFL News & Notes: RB Chase Brown, WR Tee Higgins Questionable For Must-Win Game
-
1:05
NFL Mock Draft: Panthers Surround Bryce Young With Talent, Draft WR Tetairoa McMillan
-
0:51
NFL Mock Draft: Bears Aim To Protect Caleb Williams, Select Will Campbell
-
0:49
NFL Mock Draft: Browns Draft 2-Way Star Travis Hunter
-
4:05
Lions and Vikings Battle For NFC Top Seed
-
5:39
Will Lions Defensive Decline Spoil Bowl Hopes?
-
2:28
NFL Mock Draft: Jets Make Shocking Trade, Move Up To Get Shedeur Sanders
-
4:28
Should Joe Burrow Win MVP IF Bengals Make Playoffs?
-
1:13
NFL Mock Draft: Titans Move On From Levis, Draft Cam Ward
-
2:09
NFL News & Notes: Purdy Injures Elbow As Disappointing Season Nears End