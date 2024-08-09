Ravens vs. Eagles score: Live updates, time, where to watch, live stream for NFL preseason game

BALTIMORE -- Hurricane Debby has passed and the skies are clear for the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium. The Eagles' starters are expected to play a series with the weather cleared up, while the Ravens aren't expected to play Lamar Jackson (who hasn't played the last two preseasons).

Josh Johnson is expected to play for the Ravens, who are replacing three starters on the offensive line. Andrew Vorhees is expected to start at left guard and Daniel Faalele at right guard. Rookie Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.

"[Whether it's] first, second or third team, it doesn't matter to me," Rosengarten said this week, via a Ravens transcript. "My whole goal is just to be the best offensive lineman I can [be] to help protect the quarterback and open up running lanes, and just be the best offense we can. That's my whole job as an offensive lineman. It didn't really matter what team I was running with, because I knew if I was playing well [and] did what I wanted to do, then we'd be in a good spot as an offense."

For the Eagles, Quinyon Mitchell is expected to start in the slot in his debut. Isaiah Rodgers is also expected to play in hsi first game in two years, after being suspended a year for gambling.

For all the updates for Friday's preseason opener, tune into the live blog below.

