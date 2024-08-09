Nakobe Dean blitzes and gets home. Taken away with a Nolan Smith hold.
Ravens vs. Eagles score: Live updates, time, where to watch, live stream for NFL preseason game
Philadelphia and Baltimore open up their preseason schedule
BALTIMORE -- Hurricane Debby has passed and the skies are clear for the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium. The Eagles' starters are expected to play a series with the weather cleared up, while the Ravens aren't expected to play Lamar Jackson (who hasn't played the last two preseasons).
Josh Johnson is expected to play for the Ravens, who are replacing three starters on the offensive line. Andrew Vorhees is expected to start at left guard and Daniel Faalele at right guard. Rookie Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.
"[Whether it's] first, second or third team, it doesn't matter to me," Rosengarten said this week, via a Ravens transcript. "My whole goal is just to be the best offensive lineman I can [be] to help protect the quarterback and open up running lanes, and just be the best offense we can. That's my whole job as an offensive lineman. It didn't really matter what team I was running with, because I knew if I was playing well [and] did what I wanted to do, then we'd be in a good spot as an offense."
For the Eagles, Quinyon Mitchell is expected to start in the slot in his debut. Isaiah Rodgers is also expected to play in hsi first game in two years, after being suspended a year for gambling.
For all the updates for Friday's preseason opener, tune into the live blog below.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the special teams tackle on Damarion Williams.
Nakobe Dean was there but Trotter finished the play
Tyler Steen really looks like he's playing through an ankle injury. Second-team RG battling with Mekhi Becton for the starting job.
Two tackles by Jalyx Hunt on that drive.
His closing speed on that Josh Johnson run was impressive. Might have prevented a TD.
6-6 with 10:30 left in 2Q
No Nakobe Dean yet for the Eagles. Not a good sign for his chances to start.
Will Shipley scores his first TD in the NFL.
Rollout by Kenny Pickett, Shipley was wide open for the score. Capped a 15-play drive.
7 carries, 23 yards -- 1 catch for 7 yards and TD.
Eagles up 6-3. Jake Elliott missed extra point.
Nate Wiggins had 3 PBU on the first series.
John Ross beat him on a 9-yard out.
Quinyon Mitchell with a PBU on a Josh Johnson pass to Malik Cunningham on 3rd down. Probably should have been an INT. Nice play by the rookie in the slot. Ravens up 3-0 after Justin Tucker 44-yard FG
All the defensive starters minus C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Josh Sweat are on this first series.
Avonte Maddox at safety. Nolan Smith on EDGE.
Takeaway from the first series.
Nate Wiggins is pretty good. He had 3 PBUs on that drive.
PBU on John Ross, Johnny Wilson, and Joseph Ngata
Mekhi Becton is the only first-team player for the Eagles to play on the first series. Becton is also learning RG.
Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Darius Slay, Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Brandon Graham are on sidelines. They are not dressed for the Eagles.
Josh Johnson announced as the starting QB for the Ravens tonight.
Darius Slay isn't dressed either. A few defensive starters appear to be playing tonight.
Brandon Graham is not dressed tonight. Eagles are taking the field now.
Good evening everyone from M&T Bank Stadium as the Eagles and Ravens set to kick off the preseason. Don't expect the Ravens to play Lamar Jackson tonight, as he's missed the last two preseasons. A peek at who's playing tonight.
