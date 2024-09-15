Who Dat chants have erupted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Saints vs. Cowboys score, takeaways: Alvin Kamara (4 TDs) helps end Dallas' regular-season home win streak
New Orleans' offense is off to a historic start to the 2024 season
The New Orleans Saints waltzed into AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys' home opener and punched them in the mouth and ended the dominant home team's regular-season win streak in Dallas at 16.
Their first six drives went for touchdowns, which powered the visiting Saints to a 41-19 lead in a game they won 44-19. Five of those touchdowns came in the first half as the Cowboys' 35 points allowed is tied for their most allowed in the first half of a game in franchise history.
Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's run scheme gave the Cowboys defense fits early, reminiscent of Dallas' 48-32 NFC Wild Card round playoff defeat against the Green Bay Packers in January. Kubiak, the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator for the 2023 NFC champions last season, broke the Dallas' secondary down. New Orleans' first drive had two big-player crossing routes to Rashid Shaheed (17 yards) and Chris Olave (39 yards) before five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara waltzed in for a five-yard touchdown run.
The next two touchdowns were big plays on throws from Carr to Shaheed (70 yards) and Kamara (57 yards). The throw to Shaheed traveled almost entirely through the air while Kamara's 57-yarder came off a play-action screen pass in which his legs did the heavy lifting. Carr's 222 passing yards in the first half were more (200) than he had in the Saints' 47-10 Week 1 win against the Carolina Panthers. Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons called Kamara "the main focus" during the week, and the running back lived up to the praise with 180 scrimmage yards (115 rushing, 65 receiving) and four touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving. His four scrimmage touchdowns are the most in a road game in Saints history. The Cowboys finally stopped the bleeding with safety Donovan Wilson intercepting Carr on ball that was tipped off Olave's hands.
Dallas began the game with two field goals from All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey (52 yards and 38 yards) before All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb shook all the rust off from his holdout with a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown midway through the second quarter. Lamb finished the game 90 yards and a touchdown on four catches while Prescott threw for 293 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions on 27 of 39 passing. The turnover came on a play in which wide receiver Jalen Brooks fell down on a slant route, leading to the football landing in the hands of Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo. Prescott's second interception came early in the fourth quarter when he threw to Lamb in double coverage, which allowed Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu to grab an interception. Aubrey finished with four made field goals on as many kicks and is now eight for eight this season.
Why the Saints won
Their offense was unstoppable. New Orleans became the first team since the 2021 Buffalo Bills to score on their first six drives of a game. The Saints are only the fifth team to accomplish this feat in the 21st Century, joining the following teams: the 2007 Patriots at the Bills, the 2008 Saints at the Lions, the 2019 Ravens at the Rams and the aforementioned 2021 Bills against the Patriots in the opening round of the postseason.
Pretty great company. New Orleans watched the film of the Cowboys' postseason defeat against the Packers, and they had Kamara playing the Aaron Jones role with Carr playing the Jordan Love role.
Why the Cowboys lost
Despite Mike Zimmer now operating as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator instead of Dan Quinn, the results against a Shanahan tree offense were the same. When your defense allows touchdowns on the first six drives, it's hard for an offense to play its normal game script. Prescott was far from perfect today, but he and the offense were put in a bad spot.
Turning point
Adebo's interception of Prescott with 1:20 left in the first half after receiver Jalen Brooks fell down running a slant route. The Saints cornerback's return of 47 yards to the Cowboys' 20 led to Carr quarterback-sneaking his way into the end zone to put New Orleans up 35-13. Game over.
Play of the game
Carr's 70-yard bomb of a touchdown pass to Shaheed. The play-action sucked the Cowboys' defense in, and the Saints capitalized.
What's next
New Orleans, now 2-0, returns home to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Dallas will be back at AT&T Stadium next week to host 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush is now in for the Cowboys with Dallas down 44-19 with 5:10 left in the game.
Cowboys have turnover on downs from their own 13 has New Orleans in the red zone up 41-19 with just under eight minutes to go. Dak Prescott and Jalen Brooks can't connect deep. Disaster of a day at the office for Dallas.
Cowboys force a punt with 9:43 left in the first quarter, and Dallas' offense will take over at the Cowboys' 12 trailing 41-19.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives the football right back to the Saints, throwing an interception to safety Tyrann Mathieu for the pick. Prescott was looking for CeeDee Lamb, but he threw the football into double coverage.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr is intercepted by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson on a throw that went off of wide receiver Chris Olave's hand. Dallas regains possession at the Saints' 47 down 22, 41-19, with 12:04 left to play.
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara has four touchdowns from scrimmage (three rushing and one receiving) against the Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer today. His career high of six scrimmage TD that came on Christmas Day in 2020 were against Zimmer's Vikings.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's fourth down and four pass attempt to rookie tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford goes through his hands, and Dallas turns it over downs on the Saints' 17. New Orleans leads 41-19 with 13:41 left to in the game.
Saints TE Taysom Hill is doubtful to return with a chest injury
Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has a calf crap, and he is questionable to return.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons called Saints Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara "the main focus" during game prep this week. Easy to see why as Kamara now has four touchdowns (three rushing and one receiving) after his seven-yard touchdown run. He is up to 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries plus two catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. The Saints are up 41-19 after New Orleans misses the extra point.
The Saints are now a perfect five for five on third down conversion attempts. New Orleans looks like they are playing Madden on rookie mode out here against the Dallas defense.
Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert, who made the 39-yard catch a few minutes ago, saves the Dallas possession by recovering the fumble created by Bran Bresee's strip sack after the ball took a number of bounces. Brandon Aubrey drills the 40-yard field goal, and the Cowboys are within 16 points, 35-19.
Dak Prescott looked like he was in the backyard with his BFF Ezekiel Elliott, evading the pass rush and flipping the football to Elliott for 15-yard gain and a first down. Elliott, who has the most touches in the NFL since he entered the NFL in 2016, looks like a more youthful version of himself on the play.
Cowboys trail 35-16 at the halftime following the third made field goal of the day by kicker Brandon Aubrey from 48 yards out. Dallas been outscored 62-20 in the first half in their last two home games:
- Trailed 27-7 vs GB in 2023 NFC Wild Card Round (lost 48-32)
- Trailing 35-13 vs NO
The Saints turn the Dak Prescott interception on Jalen Brooks' slip and fall into a touchdown with a one-yard quarterback sneak by Derek Carr after a 19 yard pass to Chris Olave put them on the one. Saints lead 35-13 with 39 seconds left in the first half.
Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks fell down on a slant route over the middle, which led to Dak Prescott's pass sailing into the arms of Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo for an interception. The return goes 47 yards down to the Cowboys' 20. New Orleans back in the red zone with 1:02 left in the first half up 28-13.
Four drives, four touchdowns for the Saints. It's Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara's third touchdown of the gam, this time on a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Lots of Packers-Cowboys playoff game vibes early. New Orleans leads 28-13 with 2:48 left in the half.
The Cowboys strike back with a big play touchdown of their own on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. Lamb was in double coverage, and after he ducked following the completion, he was able to hit the turbo button and explode down the right sideline for the score. Dallas trails 21-13 with 7:43 left in the half.
Derek Carr's play-action screen pass to running back Alvin Kamara goes 57 yards for a touchdown as the five-time Pro Bowler slices and dices through the Dallas defense with ease. New Orleans up 21-6 on the Cowboys with 9:30 left before halftime. The Cowboys defense just doesn't have any answers right now.
Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele gets beat on a spin move by Saint defensive end Carl Granderson on third and 10. That leads to another field goal by kicker Brandon Aubrey, this time from 38 yards out. Tough to take field goals for Dallas when New Orleans is scoring touchdowns. After two drives each, the Saints lead 14-6.
End of the first quarter wraps up with the Saints up 14-3. However, Dallas is driving on their second possession. Down to the New Orleans 30 and facing a third down and one.
Ezekiel Elliott's first carry comes with 2:10 left in the first quarter for a yard. Another carry for two yards. Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks bails out the run, run, pass play calling on that series for a first down.
One play touchdown drive for the New Orleans Saints. Cowboys defense continues to struggle against the Shanahan tree offense. Derek Carr drops a dime to Saints speedster Rashid Shaheed past the safeties for an eay score. New Orleans leads 14-3 with 4:05 left to play in the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills the 52-yard field goal after the Cowboys' drive stalled thanks to a holding call on rookie first-round pick left tackle Tyler Guyton. Saints lead 7-3 with 4:14 left in the first quarter after both teams' first possession.
Cowboys pick up the fourth and one with ease of the quarterback sneak from Dak Prescott. Their opening drive continues from the Saints 40
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plunges into the end zone to cap New Orleans' opening drive with a five-yard touchdown. New Orleans went 80 yards on a seven-play drive that lasted just over four minutes (4:10). Saints lead 7-0 with 10:50 left in the first quarter. Dallas set to have its first possession next.
Saints WR Chris Olave sprung wide open off the play-action pass from Derek Carr for a 39-yard gain. Dallas is still struggling with the Shanahan tree offense with under center, motion and play-action heavy looks.
New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr hung in there well against the Micah Parsons' pressure since RB Alvin Kamara stayed back to pass block. Rashid Shaheed picks up 17 yards on third down and two to extend the drive.
The Cowboys win the coin toss, and they choose to defer to the second half. Dallas' defense led by Micah Parsons versus Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints' offense will take the field first
