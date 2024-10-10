Seahawks vs. 49ers live updates: Inactives, Week 6 game prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are kicking off Week 6 in the NFL with an NFC West head-to-head from Lumen Field. Both of these clubs are looking to bounce back from losses in Week 5 where they were each favored at home. Seattle, in particular, is also looking to snap what has been utter domination by San Francisco, which has won five straight matchups (including playoffs) in this divisional rivalry.

The Niners enter this Thursday matchup 2-3 on the season after their most recent loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that dropped them back under .500. One of the key struggles that San Francisco will be looking to fix in this matchup is its inefficiency in the red zone where it ranks 30th in the league. As for the Seahawks, they are 3-2 and currently atop the NFC West, but have struggled in this spot. Seattle is 2-4 in its last six prime-time games.

Something will need to give between these division foes, and whoever comes out on top will -- for the moment -- be in first place in the NFC West.

49ers vs. Seahawks where to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Stream: Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: 49ers -3.5; O/U 49.5 (via SportsLine consensus)