The race for the NFC West title is on as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) host Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) in an NFL Week 14 battle on CBS and Paramount+. It has been just two weeks since these division rivals met in Seattle and the Seahawks grinded out a 16-6 victory. Mike Macdonald's team went on to top Aaron Rodgers and the Jets 26-21, while the Cardinals were edged by the Minnesota Vikings 23-22. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Arizona is a -151 money line favorite (risk $151 to win $100), while Seattle is a +126 underdog. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Cardinals vs. Seahawks date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Cardinals vs. Seahawks time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Seahawks TV channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Seahawks streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Seahawks game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Cardinals vs. Seahawks, the model is backing Arizona to cover the spread. Seattle has covered the spread in three straight games but is 5-6-0 ATS overall this season. Meanwhile, Arizona is 8-4-0 ATS and has covered all but one home game this season.

The Seahawks did a good job of keeping Murray out of the endzone in Week 12, but the Cardinals QB plays better at home than he does on the road and has a healthy receiving corps to work with. Seattle is dealing with injuries up and down its lineup heading toward the end of the season. This promises to be a close game, but the model is leaning on the home team to cover. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.