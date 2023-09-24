Seahawks vs. Panthers Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Carolina Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Carolina scored first but ultimately less than New Orleans in their game on Monday. The Panthers fell just short of the Saints by a score of 20-17.

The Panthers' defense made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was OLB Frankie Luvu and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, it may have taken the full four quarters to finish the job, but Seattle ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 37-31 victory over the Lions. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

QB Geno Smith looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Smith wound up with a passer rating of 116.3. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from WR Tyler Lockett, who picked up 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 9-8 record against the spread.

Carolina beat Seattle 30-24 in their previous matchup last December. Will the Panthers repeat their success, or does the Seahawks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.