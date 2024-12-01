Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch AFC North game

The Bengals try to keep their playoff hopes alive against the AFC North-leading Steelers

CINCINNATI -- We've got what should be an entertaining game on tap between the Steelers and Bengals. This is the first of two matchups between longtime AFC North division rivals. 

Make no mistake about it, this contest will have the feel of a playoff game, mostly because of the Bengals' current situation. At 4-7, Cincinnati has little margin for error if it wants to make a run at the postseason. Stakes are even higher for this game as it comes against a divisional foe in Pittsburgh (8-3), who is trying to stay ahead of second-place Baltimore in the division standings. 

A big matchup in this game will be Joe Burrow and the Bengals' sixth-ranked scoring offense against T.J. Watt and the Steelers' third-ranked scoring defense. Expect Burrow to threw early and often to wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who have both enjoyed previous success against Pittsburgh's defense. Burrow has won three of his last four matchups against the Steelers, who swept the season series a year ago as Burrow missed both games due to injury. 

Which team will come out on top? Follow along in the live blog below to find out, where we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game. 

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ 
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -3, O/U 47.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook
Current playoff standings 

Pittsburgh is currently holding onto the No. 3 spot in the AFC standings. A win would keep them ahead of Baltimore for first place in the AFC North. 

Cincinnati is currently trailing Denver (7-5), Indy (5-7) and Miami (5-7) in the race for the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 5:41 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 12:41 pm EST
 
Pre game prediction 

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 5:32 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 12:32 pm EST
 
Big test today for Burrow 

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 5:15 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 12:15 pm EST
 
Bengals quick hits 

Record: 4-7 (3rd in AFC North)

Offense: 6th in scoring, 1st in passing, 1st in TD passes, 27th in rushing, 5th on third down, 3rd in red zone 

Defense: 28th in scoring, 23rd in passing, 24th in TD passes allowed, 20th in rushing, 27th on third down, 31st in red zone efficiency 

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 5:14 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 12:14 pm EST
 
Steelers quick hits 

Record: 8-3 (1st in AFC North)

Defense: 3rd in NFL in scoring, 17th in passing, 2nd TD passes allowed, 5th in INTs, 4th in rushing, 4th on third down, 13th in red zone

Offense: 14th in scoring, 26th in passing, 8th in rushing, 15th in third down, 30th in the red zone 

Wilson: INT in 2 of last three games 

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 5:08 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 12:08 pm EST
 
Bengals hurting at WR, on defense

Alex Highsmith will miss another game, but the Steelers are good at OLB with Nick Herbig and Preston Smith. 

Cincinnati will be missing depth at WR and at LB and DL with Wilson and Rankins out. Wilson is a big loss as he is a big playmaker in the middle of Cincinnati's defense. Joe Bachie, a five-year veteran that hasn't started since 2021, is slated to play in Wilson's place. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 4:38 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 11:38 am EST
 
Welcome to the live blog!

Bryan DeArdo
December 1, 2024, 4:29 PM
Dec. 01, 2024, 11:29 am EST