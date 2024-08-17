Steelers vs. Bills score: Live updates, stats, highlights, where to watch, live stream NFL preseason game

The Steelers quarterback battle will be on full display Saturday evening when Pittsburgh hosts the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Russell Wilson will make his Steelers debut, and will be backed up by Justin Fields.

Last week against the Houston Texans, Fields completed 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards, but also had some miscommunication with his new center, leading to botched snaps. This will be his first opportunity to outplay the veteran Wilson in front of the home fans. Speaking of centers, Nate Herbig has reportedly suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him for an undetermined amount of time, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rookie Zach Frazier gets the start against Buffalo in his absence.

As for the Bills, they will play their starters this evening, and that includes star quarterback Josh Allen. Keep an eye on the battle at wide receiver, as Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Keon Coleman among others vie for Allen's favor, and positioning on the depth chart.

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this AFC preseason matchup as it happens.

