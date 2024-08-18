The Pittsburgh Steelers received some good news on Monday regarding running back Jaylen Warren, who said he will play in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Warren has been working his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered in the team's second preseason game.

Warren, 25, has split carries with starting running back Najee Harris since last season.

Harris has technically been Pittsburgh's lead ball carrier for three seasons, eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards in each of them, but Warren is the club's most explosive player at his position. Undrafted in 2022, he carved out a major role as a rotational back in the Steelers' 2023 lineup, approaching 800 yards on the ground and securing 61 passes for 370 receiving yards.

Jaylen Warren PIT • RB • #30 Att 149 Yds 784 TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Based on Warren's past production and how he looked this summer prior to getting injured, it's safe to assume that he will receive at least half the work load in 2024, and possibly even more. Warren and Harris could also end up being only the eighth set of teammates to each run for over 1,000 yards in a season.

"Possibly," Warren told CBS Sports during training camp when asked about his and Harris' prospects of making history. "We're chasing a Super Bowl. So whatever that looks like, whatever stats we need to put up for a Super Bowl, that's what I'm looking to."