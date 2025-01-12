Steelers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, live stream, odds, highlights

Buckle your seatbelts for what should be an action-packed playoff game between two longtime rivals. Saturday's AFC wild-card game marks the fifth time that the Steelers and Ravens will meet in the playoffs. This is the first time, however, that two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson will face the Steelers in the postseason.

The two teams split their two regular-season matchups. Pittsburgh edged Baltimore, 18-16, back in Week 11 on the strength of three turnovers and two missed field goals by Justin Tucker. The Ravens got their revenge in Week 16, scoring 17 unanswered points en route to a 34-17 win. That was one of four straight wins for Baltimore to close out the regular season. Conversely, the Steelers are just one of three teams in NFL history to enter the playoffs on a four-game losing skid.

Baltimore's winning streak and Pittsburgh's losing streak is a big reason why the Ravens are considerable favorites in this matchup, despite Jackson's 2-4 career record against the Steelers. Baltimore (who won't have No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers for this game) is hoping that this is the year that they are able to finally break through while representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh is hoping to snap its ongoing drought without a playoff win, which currently stands at eight years.

Be sure to follow along in our live blog below throughout the game, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis.

How to watch Steelers vs. Ravens