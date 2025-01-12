Steelers vs. Ravens live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, live stream, odds, highlights

Steelers-Ravens postseason history
2001 Div. Round: Steelers 27, Ravens 10
2008 AFC Champ: Steelers 23, Ravens 14
2010 AFC Div: Steelers 31, Ravens 24
2014 AFC wild card: Ravens 30, Steelers 17
Buckle your seatbelts for what should be an action-packed playoff game between two longtime rivals. Saturday's AFC wild-card game marks the fifth time that the Steelers and Ravens will meet in the playoffs. This is the first time, however, that two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson will face the Steelers in the postseason.
The two teams split their two regular-season matchups. Pittsburgh edged Baltimore, 18-16, back in Week 11 on the strength of three turnovers and two missed field goals by Justin Tucker. The Ravens got their revenge in Week 16, scoring 17 unanswered points en route to a 34-17 win. That was one of four straight wins for Baltimore to close out the regular season. Conversely, the Steelers are just one of three teams in NFL history to enter the playoffs on a four-game losing skid.
Baltimore's winning streak and Pittsburgh's losing streak is a big reason why the Ravens are considerable favorites in this matchup, despite Jackson's 2-4 career record against the Steelers. Baltimore (who won't have No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers for this game) is hoping that this is the year that they are able to finally break through while representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh is hoping to snap its ongoing drought without a playoff win, which currently stands at eight years.
Be sure to follow along in our live blog below throughout the game, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis.
Steelers backup QB Justin Fields will reportedly get more reps tonight. Fields has barely seen the field since Wilson replaced him in the starting lineup in Week 7. He's mostly run the ball when he's been given some snaps.
Pittsburgh hasn't won a playoff game since the 2016 AFC divisional round (an 18-16 win over KC). They've lost five straight playoff games and have allowed over 30 points in each game.
As successful as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has been, the Steelers' three playoff wins since 2011 under his watch has been underwhelming. The mandate last offseason by Steelers president Art Rooney II was getting back to winning playoff games and competing for championships. Pittsburgh started 10-3 and the prospects of them winning a playoff game at that point looked good. But things clearly don't look as good now, although Pittsburgh did split its season series with Baltimore. It also looks like they dodged a bullet by not facing the Texans, who are stomping the Chargers.
Lamar Jackson has had an incredible career so far, but he's 2-4 against the Steelers and is also 2-4 in the postseason. Oftentimes, Jackson has tried to do too much in critical moments in big games. That's one of the reasons why the Ravens signed Derrick Henry, to take some of the burden off of Jackson. It'll be interesting to see if Henry can do that tonight and throughout the postseason.
Russell Wilson started 6-1 as the Steelers' starting QB, but will finish the season with a 6-6 record if Pittsburgh falls tonight. Turnovers and George Pickens being MIA have been two of the biggest reasons for Wilson and the offense's regression over the team's four-game losing streak. Pickens is going to have to be an impact player tonight if the Steelers are going to have a chance at pulling off the upset.
For a second time this season, the Steelers won despite not scoring a TD. Both games included six field goal efforts by Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell. Pittsburgh forced three turnovers on that game that included a Derrick Henry fumble on the game's first drive and an interception from Lamar Jackson deep in Ravens territory (that led to a Steelers FG). Justin Tucker also missed two field goals.
The score was tied at 17 late in the third quarter, but Marlon Humphrey's pick six early in the fourth quarter allowed the Ravens to pull away. Baltimore got 14 points off of turnovers by Russell Wilson, who did throw two touchdown passes. Jackson threw three touchdowns while getting his first win over the Steelers since 2019. Derrick Henry ran for 162 yards, nearly 100 more than he did in Week 11.
Some surprises for Pittsburgh. Mason McCormick tried to play through his broken hand but ultimately won't. Spencer Anderson, a 2023 seventh-round pick, will make his fifth start of the season.
Other surprise inactives are OLB Preston Smith (who hasn't done much since the Steelers traded for him before the deadline) and Cory Trice Jr., who is coming off his first career start.
QB Kyle Allen
WR Scotty Miller
WR Jamal Agnew
CB Cory Trice Jr.
OG Mason McCormick
OLB Preston Smith
DE Dean Lowry
We already knew Flowers was out after Baltimore's No. 1 wideout suffered an injury in Week 18. Keaton Mitchell will serve as the team's No. 3 RB behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.