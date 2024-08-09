Steelers vs. Texans score: Live updates, time, where to watch, live stream for NFL preseason game

While it's not being played in Ohio, tonight's preseason opener between the Steelers and Texans has a scarlet and gray vibe to it.

Two former Buckeye quarterbacks -- Pittsburgh's Justin Fields and Houston's C.J. Stroud -- will start for their respective teams. Fields is getting the start over Russell Wilson, who is working his way back from a calf injury. Stroud is looking to build off last year's record-setting rookie season.

Both teams are trotting our their starting lineups, thus adding some excitement to what will otherwise be a normal exhibition game. One notable matchup to watch is new Texans wideout Stefon Diggs against Steelers second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. This is also the debut for the Steelers' offense under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Expect Smith to call more than a few plays early for No. 1 wideout George Pickens, who has enjoyed a strong training camp up to this point.

Be sure to follow our live blog below for updates, analysis and highlights throughout the game. Here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch Steelers-Texans