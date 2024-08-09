Steelers vs. Texans score: Live updates, time, where to watch, live stream for NFL preseason game

Justin Fields makes his Pittsburgh debut

While it's not being played in Ohio, tonight's preseason opener between the Steelers and Texans has a scarlet and gray vibe to it. 

Two former Buckeye quarterbacks -- Pittsburgh's Justin Fields and Houston's C.J. Stroud -- will start for their respective teams. Fields is getting the start over Russell Wilson, who is working his way back from a calf injury. Stroud is looking to build off last year's record-setting rookie season. 

Both teams are trotting our their starting lineups, thus adding some excitement to what will otherwise be a normal exhibition game. One notable matchup to watch is new Texans wideout Stefon Diggs against Steelers second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. This is also the debut for the Steelers' offense under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Expect Smith to call more than a few plays early for No. 1 wideout George Pickens, who has enjoyed a strong training camp up to this point. 

Be sure to follow our live blog below for updates, analysis and highlights throughout the game. Here's how you can follow the action in real time. 

How to watch Steelers-Texans

  • When: Friday, Aug. 9 | 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pa. 
  • TV: NFL Network | Live stream: fubo
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Hou -2.5; Pitt -2.5
Updating Live
(3)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
A few things to keep on an eye from a Steelers perspective when Pitt has the ball: 

  • The frequency of the Steelers' going play-action and using multiple TE sets (both Arthur Smith staples). 
  • The progress of rookie linemen Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu and Mason McCormick. 
  • The usage rate between Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. 
  • Which complementary WR will step up? 
Bryan DeArdo
August 9, 2024, 10:56 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 6:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Few house cleaning items to take care of before kickoff: 

  • Regarding Brandon Aiyuk news, reports have surfaced that the Steelers and 49ers have not discussed anything in the past 24 hours. Over that span, the 49ers and Aiyuk have ramped up extension talks. 
  • Steelers OLB Markus Golden, who was recently signed by the team, has announced his retirement. 
Bryan DeArdo
August 9, 2024, 10:15 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 6:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Welcome to our coverage of Steelers-Texans. Should be a fun game between two playoff teams from a year ago. Both teams are starting the majority of their first-team units tonight, including Texans' QB C.J. Stroud. Justin Fields is getting the start for Pittsburgh with Russell Wilson inactive. 

Bryan DeArdo
August 9, 2024, 10:13 PM
Aug. 09, 2024, 6:13 pm EDT

Link copied!
