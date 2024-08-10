Steelers vs. Texans takeaways: Two bad snaps spoil Justin Fields' solid debut in Pittsburgh's 20-12 loss

Justin Fields continued to show his potential during Friday night's preseason opener between the Steelers and Falcons. But three mistakes -- two by his center and one by an official -- largely contributed to Fields being unable to lead the Steelers to any points in his three series of work.

Conversely, his counterpart, C.J. Stroud, was able to hit pay dirt during his limited time on the field while setting the tone for Houston's 20-12 win over the Steelers.

Stroud's touchdown pass was a 34-yard beauty thrown to Tank Dell on Houston's second drive. Houston stretched its lead to 14-0 after taking advantage of a short field that was the byproduct of a muffed punt by Pittsburgh's Quez Watkins.

Trailing 17-0 at intermission, Steelers backup quarterback Kyle Allen led the Steelers on consecutive touchdown drives to start the second half. Those scores were sandwiched between a 43-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn. The Texans then sealed the win when second-year defensive back Brandon Hill picked off Allen with 16 seconds left.

Stroud went 2 of 4 for 41 yards in two series of work. Fields was 5 of 6 for 67 yards but the victim of two sacks that were the direct result of two bad snaps by Nate Herbig.

We'll have a full breakdown of Friday's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to re-live the action in real time.