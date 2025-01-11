Texans vs. Chargers live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, TV channel, odds, highlights

The NFL playoffs have arrived as the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers have kicked off at NRG Stadium. Houston comes into these playoffs as the AFC South champions following a 10-7 regular season, while L.A. enters the postseason as the top wild-card entry in the conference thanks to an 11-6 campaign.

This game features one of the more compelling quarterback duels on the entire Wild Card Weekend slate with Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud set to square off. Herbert is still searching for the first playoff victory of his career, appearing in the postseason for just the second time. Meanwhile, this is Stroud's second go-around in the playoffs in as many seasons. After a tremendous rookie season in 2023, Stroud led the Texans to a wild-card victory and a divisional-round appearance. We also get quite the head-coaching duel with Jim Harbaugh leading the way in Los Angeles, while DeMeco Ryans looks to add to his playoff résumé in his second season as the top man in Houston.

Who will advance to the divisional round? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this playoff contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Texans vs. Chargers where to watch



Date: Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chargers -2.5 O/U 42 (via SportsLine consensus)