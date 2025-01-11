Texans vs. Chargers live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card games, TV channel, odds, highlights

One thing to watch when the Texans have the ball
Early-down play calling. Houston runs the ball quite often on first and second down but is not very good at doing so. Can the Texans avoid putting C.J. Stroud in bad down-and-distance situations?
The NFL playoffs have arrived as the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers have kicked off at NRG Stadium. Houston comes into these playoffs as the AFC South champions following a 10-7 regular season, while L.A. enters the postseason as the top wild-card entry in the conference thanks to an 11-6 campaign.
This game features one of the more compelling quarterback duels on the entire Wild Card Weekend slate with Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud set to square off. Herbert is still searching for the first playoff victory of his career, appearing in the postseason for just the second time. Meanwhile, this is Stroud's second go-around in the playoffs in as many seasons. After a tremendous rookie season in 2023, Stroud led the Texans to a wild-card victory and a divisional-round appearance. We also get quite the head-coaching duel with Jim Harbaugh leading the way in Los Angeles, while DeMeco Ryans looks to add to his playoff résumé in his second season as the top man in Houston.
Who will advance to the divisional round? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this playoff contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Chargers -2.5 O/U 42 (via SportsLine consensus)
Early-down play calling. Houston runs the ball quite often on first and second down but is not very good at doing so. Can the Texans avoid putting C.J. Stroud in bad down-and-distance situations?
Where is Ladd McConkey? Does Kamari Lassiter follow him to the slot when L.A. is in 11 personnel? And does Derek Stingley follow him when the Chargers are in two- or three-tight end sets?
Justin Herbert playoff history: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has appeared in the playoffs just once, a loss to the Jaguars during the 2022 season. He had 273 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and took three sacks, with a completion of 58.1 in that defeat.
The Chargers are using their pregame warmups to thank the Los Angeles Fire Department, after multiple wildfires in California destroyed tens of thousands of acres and killed at least 10 people. Members of the Chargers wore LAFD shirts and hats as a nod to first responders assisting in the ongoing fires.
Chargers vs. Texans history: The Chargers and Texans have met nine times, with the Chargers going 6-3 in those matchups.
C.J. Stroud playoff history: Texans QB C.J. Stroud is set to play in his third career playoff game. He has 449 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, no sacks and a 64.8 completion percentage in his previous two postseason games, with a 1-1 record. Stroud and the Texans defeated the Browns in the wild-card round last season, but fell to the Ravens in the divisional round.
Josh Palmer's absences pushes D.J. Chark into a larger role, and Jamaree Salyer will play more with Trey Pipkins out.
Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to the postseason and in his first year back in the NFL, after a break to coach college football, the head coach finds himself in another win or go home game. Harbaugh went 5-3 in the playoffs in with the 49ers.
No Shaq Mason is a big deal. He's been out since Week 16.
Texans star wide receivers Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs arrived to watch their team battle the Chargers. Dell was placed on injured reserve last month with a significant knee injury. Diggs tore his ACL in Week 8 and has been sidelined since.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is getting ready to kick off Wild Card Weekend at home against the Chargers.