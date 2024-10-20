Texans vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injury news for Week 7 game

Texans take over after the touchback, and the Packers off to a great start the second half, stuffing Joe Mixon for a two-yard loss.
C.J. Stroud takes on Jordan Love in battle of rising QBs
The host Green Bay Packers could not overcome their own miscues to take advantage of a Houston Texans defense missing five defensive starts as the visitors took a 19-14 lead into the Lambeau Field locker room at halftime.
Sunday afternoon showcased a battle between Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL's leader in passing yards per game (270.7) since 2023 entering Week 7, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the NFL's co-leader in pass touchdowns (44) since 2023 entering Week 7. However, both of their defenses, one could argue, were making a larger impact than both passers through the game's first 30 minutes.
The Texans defense hauled in two interceptions off of Love, one on a tight window throw on the opening drive and another just before halftime after he was hit while making the throw for critical takeaways. Houston's special teams also recovered a fumble after the football hit the back of Packers blocker Corey Ballentine. That resulted in Houston racking up 10 of their points, a touchdown and a field goal, after starting two drives on Green Bay's 11. Stroud threw for 44 yards on 5 of 11 passing in the first half while Love threw for 131 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 12 of 17 passing.
Love's first touchdown came on a laser tight end Tucker Kraft right up the seam on third down and four from the 14. Houston brought extra pressure, and a diving Kraft hauled in his low throw for the second. His second came on a high-arcing throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks down the left sideline that Wicks tightrope tip-toed his way into the end zone for a 30-yard score. Texans running back Joe Mixon took over in the second quarter and racked up two touchdowns near the goal line after Packers turnovers and tired out the Green Bay defense with 81 yards on 11 carries.
Can the Packers get out of their own way in the second half to mount a comeback? Or will Stroud find a rhythm and extend Houston's halftime advantage? Stay tuned to this live blog in the second half to find out.
Mixon is stuffed on the second two-point conversion attempt following a pass interference call on the first. Houston's lead remains five, 19-14, with 1:13 left in the half. The Packers get the football back with 1:13 left in the half and in possession of two timeouts.
Texans running back Joe Mixon is into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day, this time from four yards out, to run Houston lead's to 19-14. Houston appeared to be going for two, but the Packers call timeout before the two-point conversion attempt.
Packers linebacker Quay Walker is ruled out with a concussion.
Green Bay commits their third turnover of the day, their second via interception by Jordan Love. The pocket broke down, and Love was hit as he threw, resulting in an errant throw. Texans rookie safety Calen Bullock hauls in the duck of a throw for the interception. Packers lead 14-13 with 4:24 left in the half. Houston has the football at their own 45.
The Packers pass rush overwhelms C.J. Stroud once again to force two incompletions that sandwiched a loss of two on a screen pass to Texans running back Joe Mixon. Houston drained a 52-yard field goal to trim Green Bay's lead down to one, 14-13 with 4:30 left in the half.
With that touchdown pass, Jordan Love is now just the third quarterback in Packers history with multiple passing touchdowns in nine consecutive games joining his predecessor Aaron Rodgers (13 games in a row in 2011) and Rodgers' predecessor Brett Favre (12 in a row from 1994 to 1995).
Packers quarterback Jordan Love strikes back with a 30-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to return the lead to the home team, 14-10, with 8:51 left in the half.. When Green Bay hasn't made mind-numbing mistakes resulting in turnovers, they have dominated Houston. They are out-gaining the Texans 155 to 49 in total yards.
The Packers special teams mistake results in a go-ahead touchdown for the Texans. Houston running back Joe Mixon takes two carries for a combined 11 yards, including a tow-yard touchdown. Texans back on top 10-7 with 11:52 left before halftime.
Green Bay's pass rush terrorized the Texans offensive line once again with Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare and force the Texans to punt. However, the Packers bail Houston out as Corey Ballantine touches the football, making it a live ball. The Texans get the football at the Packers 11, where they started their first drive after Love's interception. Critical error by Green Bay's special teams.
Packers linebacker Quay Walker walks off under his own power and gives a thumbs up to the crowd after being down on the field. Unclear if he will return. Walker will miss his first defensive snap of the season.
Houston Texans 2023 Rookie of the Year edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. got looked at in the blue medical tent after the Packers touchdown drive. Unclear whether or not he will miss time when Green Bay gets the ball back.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a laser to tight end Tucker Kraft right up the seam on third down and four from the 14. Houston brought extra pressure, but Love hangs in there and Kraft secures the lower throw for the score. Green Bay takes their first lead of the 7-3 with 13:16 left in the first half. The score capped a 13-play, 92-yard drive for a critical bounce back for Love after the opening drive interception.
Packers safety Xavier McKinney, the NFL's interception leader this season, comes off the edge as a blitzer, shocking C.J. Stroud for Green Bay's second sack of the day. Green Bay gets the ball back after the punt at their own eight. Houston leads 3-0 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.
Green Bay goes three and out on their second drive after a nice start to their first drive. Texans up 3-0 and have the football back on their own 20 with 9:39 left in the first quarter.
The Packers defense forces consecutive incompletions after allowing a yard on a first down run by Texans running back Joe Mixon on first down just 11 yards from the end zone. Houston settles for three points after the Love interception after connecting on the 23-yard field goal. Green Bay will get the ball back for their second drive with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Jordan Love attempts to squeeze a throw into a tight window to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, and it was a bad idea. Texans safety Jalen Pitre tips the football into the air, and linebacker Neville Hewitt corrals the football for an early interception. He takes his return 45 yards down the Packers 11.
Jordan Love immediately takes advantage of the Texans defense, one that struggles vs. play-action, with a big play, 23-yard play-action pass to Romeo Doubs for 23 yards. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur jumping on top of Houston's weak spot from the jump.
The Packers win the coin toss, and they elect to receive. Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense will take the field first against a depleted Texans defense.
There's a high likelihood Stroud and Love go score for score Sunday afternoon, but between the defensive absences of Lassiter, Al-Shaair, To'oTo'o and Ward on top of missing Collins, who leads the NFL with 567 receiving yards, Houston doesn't have as many playmakers as the Packers do on both sides of the football this week. It's much more likely that the Packers defense comes up with a critical stop than the Texans unit, and Green Bay's receiving core possesses more depth. Love's edge in mobility and calmness under pressure could prove to be key differences in his battle against Stroud. Let's pull out our popcorn and find out together!
Houston's top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Georgia Bulldogs corner Kamari Lassiter, is a huge reason for this defense's production: he is allowing the lowest completion percentage (32.1%) in the NFL this season, among those with at least 10 passes thrown their way. However, he won't face Love and Co. on Sunday since he'll miss Week 6 with a shoulder injury. He didn't practice all week, and Houston ruled him out Friday afternoon along with its top-two leading tacklers in linebackers Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and Azeez Al-Shaair (knee). Starting free safety Jimmie Ward (groin) and veteran receiver Robert Woods (foot) won't suit up in Green Bay this week, either.
The Texans have been much improved in pass defense in 2024, allowing the lowest completion percentage in football (53.3%), the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (163.2) and the third-fewest pass yards per attempt (6.2). However, they have accumulated those metrics against a few quarterbacks who still have plenty of question marks to their games in Anthony Richardson, Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence and Drake Maye. They did hold up outstandingly against Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, their stiffest test thus far. He completed just 9 of 30 passes in a Week 5 loss in Houston, the lowest completion percentage (30%) by any quarterback in a game with 30-plus pass attempts in 32 years, per CBS Sports Research.
Green Bay also has a diet Deebo Samuel in wide receiver Jayden Reed, who has totaled 442 receiving yards and 110 rushing yards this season. That makes him one of three wide receivers with over 400 receiving yards and over 100 rushing yards through six games since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, joining 1995 Eric Metcalf and 2009 DeSean Jackson.
If Houston isn't careful, it'll see the back of Packers wide receiver Christian Watson's jersey as he is jogging into the end zone like Arizona Cardinals six-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker did in a 34-13 Week 6 defeat in Green Bay. Love ran an under center play-action play and threw the ball over Baker's head for an easy 44-yard touchdown.
Josh Jacobs in the run game sets up the play-action pass for Love, which is a staple of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's offense. Love has been lethal on play-action this season, completing 20 of his 34 play-action pass attempts for 341 yards and four touchdowns for a 132.1 passer rating, the second-best in the NFL. The Texans have struggled to defend against play-action, allowing five touchdowns off play-action with opposing quarterbacks registering a combined 126.4 passer rating against them on such throws, the third-highest allowed in the NFL.
Love and the Packers offense may match up with the Texans defense better than Stroud and the Texans offense does with the Packers defense. For starters, Houston will have to contend with Packers Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs, whose 464 rushing yards rank as the fifth-most in football this season. He has also been elusive with 24 missed tackles, the sixth-most in the league, per NFL Pro Insights. That's a problem for Houston since the Texans have missed 29.3% of their tackle attempts when defending the run, the second-worst rate in the NFL, this season and have surrendered 223 rushing yards off said missed tackles, also the second-most in the NFL.
New Texans running back Joe Mixon versus the Packers front seven will be another matchup to watch. He is averaging 95.3 rushing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL, but Green Bay's is a top-10 unit at stopping the run, allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (110.0) this season.
Free agency acquisition safety Xavier McKinney, who came over from the New York Giants, leads the NFL with six takeaways individually (five interceptions and one fumble recovery) -- which is more than 12 NFL teams through Week 6. However, it isn't just the McKinney show: 10 different Packers have takeaways, tied for the most such defenders on a team with a takeaway this season along with the Bears. McKinney (90.7 PFF defensive grade) and 2024 fourth-round rookie Evan Williams (91.4 PFF defensive grade) are the NFL's two-highest graded safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.
Here are the Green Bay Packers inactives for Week 7. Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt misses his third game in a row with an ankle injury after being ruled out on Friday.
27 S Kitan Oladapo
57 DL Brenton Cox Jr.
62 G/C Jacob Monk
79 T Travis Glover
86 TE John FitzPatrick
95 DE Devonte Wyatt
The Houston Texans have released their inactive players. Starters like cornerback Kamari Lassiter (shoulder), linebackers Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) and Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) were ruled out on Friday afternoon. Veteran receiver Robert Woods (foot) was also ruled out on Friday.
