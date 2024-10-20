Texans vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injury news for Week 7 game

The host Green Bay Packers could not overcome their own miscues to take advantage of a Houston Texans defense missing five defensive starts as the visitors took a 19-14 lead into the Lambeau Field locker room at halftime.

Sunday afternoon showcased a battle between Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL's leader in passing yards per game (270.7) since 2023 entering Week 7, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the NFL's co-leader in pass touchdowns (44) since 2023 entering Week 7. However, both of their defenses, one could argue, were making a larger impact than both passers through the game's first 30 minutes.

The Texans defense hauled in two interceptions off of Love, one on a tight window throw on the opening drive and another just before halftime after he was hit while making the throw for critical takeaways. Houston's special teams also recovered a fumble after the football hit the back of Packers blocker Corey Ballentine. That resulted in Houston racking up 10 of their points, a touchdown and a field goal, after starting two drives on Green Bay's 11. Stroud threw for 44 yards on 5 of 11 passing in the first half while Love threw for 131 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 12 of 17 passing.

Love's first touchdown came on a laser tight end Tucker Kraft right up the seam on third down and four from the 14. Houston brought extra pressure, and a diving Kraft hauled in his low throw for the second. His second came on a high-arcing throw to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks down the left sideline that Wicks tightrope tip-toed his way into the end zone for a 30-yard score. Texans running back Joe Mixon took over in the second quarter and racked up two touchdowns near the goal line after Packers turnovers and tired out the Green Bay defense with 81 yards on 11 carries.

Can the Packers get out of their own way in the second half to mount a comeback? Or will Stroud find a rhythm and extend Houston's halftime advantage? Stay tuned to this live blog in the second half to find out.