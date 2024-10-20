Texans vs. Packers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 7 game

It's game time at Lambeau Field between two of the NFL's best young quarterbacks with C.J. Stroud and his 5-1 Houston Texans taking on Jordan Love's 4-2 Packers in Green Bay.

Since both became their respective franchise's full-time starting quarterback in 2023, both lead the NFL in different passing metrics in that time. Stroud paces the NFL in passing yards per game (270.7), while Love co-leads the league in passing touchdowns (44) since the start of the 2023 season with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.



Stroud and Love registered matching, rousing success in their playoff debuts in the 2023 AFC and NFC wild-card round. Each completed 16 of their 21 passes with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 157.2 passer rating. Their 157.2 rating is tied for the highest passer rating in a playoff debut in NFL history (minimum 15 pass attempts). Stroud threw for 274 yards in a 45-14 home win over the Cleveland Browns, while Love went on the road and threw for 272 yards in a 48-32 road win at the Cowboys.



Which dynamic quarterback can power their squad to victory on Sunday afternoon? We'll have all the key updates and analysis in our live blog right here!

Packers vs. Texans

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

