The Houston Texans are apparently looking into adding to their running back room. According to KPRC-2, the local NBC affiliate in Houston, the Texans worked out former Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers on Sunday.

Akers, a former second-round pick, spent the first three-plus seasons of his career in L.A. before he was traded to Minnesota early last season. He has 398 career carries for 1,581 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his career has been marred by multiple Achilles injuries.

The first of those resulted in his missing all but one game of the 2021 regular season, though he returned for that final contest and the Rams' run to the Super Bowl. The second Achilles tear occurred late last season and ended his run with Minnesota after just six games.

Houston has already seen some change in its running back room this offseason, with Devin Singletary leaving for a free-agent deal with the New York Giants and the Texans acquiring Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals via trade. The team still has former starter Dameon Pierce on the roster as well, along with Dare Ogunbowale, J.J. Taylor, and sixth-round pick Jawhar Jordan.