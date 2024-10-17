The Denver Broncos (3-3) and New Orleans Saints (2-4) will meet on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 7 NFL schedule. The Broncos had their three-game win streak put to an end last Sunday after they lost to the Chargers, 23-16. Meanwhile, the Saints have lost four games in a row after starting the season off 2-0. In Week 6, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated New Orleans, 51-27. Quarterbck Derek Carr (oblique) is expected to remain out for the Saints, while receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (concussion) will be sidelined.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Saints odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. The Broncos are -147 money-line favorites, while the Saints are +125 underdogs. Before locking in any Saints vs. Broncos picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Matt Severance, considering his mastery of picks involving Denver.

Broncos vs. Saints spread: Denver -2.5

Broncos vs. Saints over/under: 37 points

Broncos vs. Saints money line: New Orleans +125, Denver -147

DEN: Broncos are 4-2 against the spread

NO: New Orleans is 3-3 ATS this season

Why the Saints can cover

Running back Alvin Kamara is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. Kamara has reliable hands as a pass-catcher, while using his vision to find the open crease. He's fourth in the NFL in carries (104), seventh in rushing yards (428) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (6).

The 29-year-old also has 28 receptions (36 targets) for 238 yards and one score. Kamara has four games with 100-plus scrimmage yards already this season.

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos have one of the best defensive units in the league. Denver is fourth in the league in total defense (284.3) and scoring defense (16) as well as fifth in pass defense (170.2). Linebacker Jonathon Cooper has the relentlessness to track down quarterbacks. The Ohio State product has 25 total tackles with a team-best 4.5 sacks and four TFLs.

Defensive end Zach Allen is disciplined and owns a quick first step. Allen has 29 stops, with a team-high 9 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Cornerback Riley Moss has played at a high level in the secondary. Moss plays the position technically sound and is very active in run support. The Iowa product is second on the team in total tackles (39) with five pass breakups and one interception.

