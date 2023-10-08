Vikings vs. Chiefs, score, takeaways: Travis Kelce scores after injury as Kansas City holds off Minnesota
The reigning Super Bowl champions got the job done, barely
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was far from pretty, but the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs took care of business on Sunday against the Vikings, getting a key touchdown from a hobbled Travis Kelce and a late-game defensive stand to survive a Minnesota comeback attempt, advancing to 4-1 with a 27-20 victory.
Kelce briefly left the Week 5 matchup with a non-contact ankle injury, requiring locker-room X-rays ahead of halftime, but he still managed to lead the Chiefs with 10 catches and a score, which helped Kansas City take a two-score lead late in the third quarter. The other premium weapon in Sunday's clash, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, was much quieter before leaving with a hamstring injury of his own, finishing with just three catches for 28 yards.
Instead rookie Jordan Addison helped fuel Minnesota's attack, which pulled within seven in the final quarter but failed to capitalize on a later red zone opportunity, during which U.S. Bank Stadium fans roared at the refs for failing to flag Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who made debatable contact with the pass catcher defending the end zone on back-to-back plays.
The Vikings fought hard in this one after losing a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, including with a successful fake punt at midfield and first-half pressure from Brian Flores' front. But it was the Chiefs who ultimately did more with the ball in their hands, as Mahomes spread passes to 10 different players, including deep shots to Justyn Ross and Justin Watson. Kansas City was not necessarily disciplined, racking up 10 penalties, but it also fared better on third downs and was a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone.
Here are some takeaways from Sunday's showdown:
Why the Chiefs won
They did more with the ball in their hands. It's that simple. While Patrick Mahomes was not necessarily up to his standards (a common theme early in this Chiefs season), he still spread the ball around to 10 different targets and did his job when it mattered most, going a combined 12-for-18 on third-down conversions and red zone trips. Travis Kelce was a step slower after suffering a non-contact ankle injury in the first half, but his 10 catches still got the best of the middle of Minnesota's defense.
Why the Vikings lost
They put themselves in a hole early, literally losing the ball on their first play from scrimmage. But more than that, they too often had to "settle" against the reigning champions, failing to convert early red zone trips into touchdowns and never emerging as a threat to control the clock thanks to another nonexistent ground game. The officiating crew didn't help with a couple of controversial no-calls against the Chiefs' secondary late, but in a game of inches, not even standout rookie Jordan Addison could seal the deal.
Turning point
Besides the first play, when the Vikings' Josh Oliver coughed up the ball after a long gain to forfeit the home team's first drive? It might've been Travis Kelce's big return, when the tight end re-emerged from a trip to the sidelines with a leaping first-down grab against Vikings safety Josh Metellus in the third. Metellus initially appeared to steal the ball for a pick as Kelce went to the ground, but replay revealed Kelce had already made contact with the ground, keeping the ball in the Chiefs' hands for an 11-play TD drive to go up two scores.
Play of the game
It didn't win them the game, but it did keep them in it. Presenting the Vikings' perfectly executed fake punt:
What's next
The Chiefs (4-1) will return home on a short week and host the rival Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, just four days after Denver fell to the Jets. The Vikings (1-4), meanwhile, will hit the road for an NFC North showdown with the Bears (1-4), who will be coming off extra rest following their Thursday night win over the Commanders.
The Chiefs send a heavy blitz on Kirk Cousins on third-and-long, and Cousins gets drilled trying to loft one to the end zone for Jordan Addison, who was locked up with L'Jarius Sneed. A little contact from the latter, but no call. Then Vikings get flagged for delay of game, setting them back even farther. Right afterward, it all happens again: Cousins goes deep to Addison, gets drilled on a blitz, and officials pick up a flag that appeared to be called on Sneed. Turnover on downs.
Kirk "Clutch" Cousins today, working against the Chiefs. He steps up in the pocket, looking like he might break a scramble, then hits K.J. Osborn for a big first down. Minnesota in scoring range here, down seven with under six minutes to play.
Fourth-and-1 from their own 47, up seven with 9:05 to go, and the Chiefs line up to go for it. Vikings use a timeout to prepare. Then the Chiefs take a delay of game after Patrick Mahomes initially appeared to fake a walk to the sideline to line up out wide. They were just trying to get Minnesota to jump. And after all that, K.C. punts it back to the Vikings, who now get a chance to tie it up with less than nine minutes to go. Not sure I like the call from Andy Reid. You have Mahomes. Go for that and keep burning clock to pad the lead.
INJURY ALERT
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He's been limited to just three catches for 28 yards on six targets against the Chiefs. Minnesota could use him for the closing stretch here.
Fourth-and-6 from the Chiefs' 19, and the Vikings hit Jordan Addison for another clutch play. He beats his man cleanly on the outside, and Cousins gets an even cleaner pocket to move the chains. The rookie WR has single-handedly kept Minnesota's offense alive. His catch sets up a short TD dump from Cousins to Alexander Mattison, and we have ourselves a ballgame yet again. 27-20, Chiefs.
Justin Jefferson so far today: 3 catches, 28 yards. Kirk Cousins has targeted him at least four other times, but the connection hasn't been nearly as dangerous as expected. And this is on a day where the Chiefs were flagged multiple times trying to defend the wideout. The latest try from Cousins was just a high throw, but Jefferson also had a drop earlier in the day.
Travis Kelce touchdown! If he's hurting, he's not showing it! The star tight end makes his ninth grab of the day, even though he left for an extended stretch to receive X-rays, and it's for six. Chiefs now lead this one 27-13 as the fourth quarter approaches. That Kevin O'Connell offense better find a groove soon.
Patrick Mahomes chucks one up for Marquez Valdes-Scantling on fourth-and-1, and the underthrown ball basically forces Vikings S Harrison Smith into a pass interference. Huge pickup for K.C. via penalty. The replay suggests Valdes-Scantling actually did just as much, if not more, on the play, however, almost dragging Smith to the ground as he went. Tough break for the Vikes.
Officials uphold Travis Kelce's catch, and it's probably the right call. Ball came out as his back was on the ground, but by that point, the play is dead. Vikings nearly had a monumental pick. But the Chiefs march on.
Travis Kelce is back in, and he draws a target from Patrick Mahomes on third-and-long. The jump ball initially appears to go the Vikings' way, with Josh Metellus wrestling the ball away from Kelce on the ground. But officials call it a 15-yard catch for Kelce. Minnesota is challenging. Tough call here. Kelce lost possession but basically already had his back on the turf as it slid into Metellus' arms for a would-be interception. Pivotal ruling on the way.
Kirk Cousins playing with fire on third-and-long, heaving one up toward Justin Jefferson down the left sideline, only for Trent McDuffie to come in for a near-pick. Vikings forced into their first punt of the day, down seven. They lined up for one earlier but converted the fake. Chiefs now have a chance to go up multiple scores for the first time this afternoon.
Part of the issue with the Vikings' offense today, which has hung in there but yet to find a steady big-play rhythm, has been the ground game. Alexander Mattison is up to seven carries for just 21 yards. Cam Akers, the ex-Rams acquisition, has eight yards on three carries. Just nothing really doing in the trenches there.
NFL Media's James Palmer reports Travis Kelce avoided "any injury that is cause for concern" with the Chiefs. Kelce watched K.C.'s last TD drive from the sidelines. Stood next to Isiah Pacheco in the red zone. Seems like he's good to go. But we'll see if they play it safe this afternoon, opting not to risk an aggravation of the ankle.
Noah Gray still in as the Chiefs' top TE with Travis Kelce on the sidelines. But it's no problem, as Patrick Mahomes goes downfield for a beautiful deep ball to Justin Watson, helping to set up another TD drive from K.C. Mahomes threads the needle to rookie Rashee Rice in the red zone, and all of a sudden the visitors are back on top. It's now 20-13, Chiefs, after that 10-play, 75-yard series.
Official injury update on Travis Kelce: He is questionable to return with what's now being called an ankle injury. He is on the sidelines.