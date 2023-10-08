Vikings vs. Chiefs, score, takeaways: Travis Kelce scores after injury as Kansas City holds off Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was far from pretty, but the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs took care of business on Sunday against the Vikings, getting a key touchdown from a hobbled Travis Kelce and a late-game defensive stand to survive a Minnesota comeback attempt, advancing to 4-1 with a 27-20 victory.

Kelce briefly left the Week 5 matchup with a non-contact ankle injury, requiring locker-room X-rays ahead of halftime, but he still managed to lead the Chiefs with 10 catches and a score, which helped Kansas City take a two-score lead late in the third quarter. The other premium weapon in Sunday's clash, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, was much quieter before leaving with a hamstring injury of his own, finishing with just three catches for 28 yards.

Instead rookie Jordan Addison helped fuel Minnesota's attack, which pulled within seven in the final quarter but failed to capitalize on a later red zone opportunity, during which U.S. Bank Stadium fans roared at the refs for failing to flag Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who made debatable contact with the pass catcher defending the end zone on back-to-back plays.

The Vikings fought hard in this one after losing a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, including with a successful fake punt at midfield and first-half pressure from Brian Flores' front. But it was the Chiefs who ultimately did more with the ball in their hands, as Mahomes spread passes to 10 different players, including deep shots to Justyn Ross and Justin Watson. Kansas City was not necessarily disciplined, racking up 10 penalties, but it also fared better on third downs and was a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone.

Here are some takeaways from Sunday's showdown:

Why the Chiefs won

They did more with the ball in their hands. It's that simple. While Patrick Mahomes was not necessarily up to his standards (a common theme early in this Chiefs season), he still spread the ball around to 10 different targets and did his job when it mattered most, going a combined 12-for-18 on third-down conversions and red zone trips. Travis Kelce was a step slower after suffering a non-contact ankle injury in the first half, but his 10 catches still got the best of the middle of Minnesota's defense.

Why the Vikings lost

They put themselves in a hole early, literally losing the ball on their first play from scrimmage. But more than that, they too often had to "settle" against the reigning champions, failing to convert early red zone trips into touchdowns and never emerging as a threat to control the clock thanks to another nonexistent ground game. The officiating crew didn't help with a couple of controversial no-calls against the Chiefs' secondary late, but in a game of inches, not even standout rookie Jordan Addison could seal the deal.

Turning point

Besides the first play, when the Vikings' Josh Oliver coughed up the ball after a long gain to forfeit the home team's first drive? It might've been Travis Kelce's big return, when the tight end re-emerged from a trip to the sidelines with a leaping first-down grab against Vikings safety Josh Metellus in the third. Metellus initially appeared to steal the ball for a pick as Kelce went to the ground, but replay revealed Kelce had already made contact with the ground, keeping the ball in the Chiefs' hands for an 11-play TD drive to go up two scores.

Play of the game

It didn't win them the game, but it did keep them in it. Presenting the Vikings' perfectly executed fake punt:

What's next

The Chiefs (4-1) will return home on a short week and host the rival Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, just four days after Denver fell to the Jets. The Vikings (1-4), meanwhile, will hit the road for an NFC North showdown with the Bears (1-4), who will be coming off extra rest following their Thursday night win over the Commanders.