Matt Stafford and the Rams will start with the football first. Here we go.
Rams vs. Vikings live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card game, highlights, TV channel, live stream
The last piece of the divisional round puzzle will be solved Monday night
After a full weekend of NFL playoffs, the final postseason action of Wild Card Weekend has kicked off on Monday night with the final matchup of the wild-card round. The Los Angeles Rams are "hosting" the prime time affair at State Farm Stadium, home to their division rival Arizona Cardinals, thanks to the ongoing California wildfires. The visiting Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a pivotal Week 18 defeat to the Detroit Lions.
Sam Darnold provided top-10 quarterback production for much of the 2024 season, but he had precious few answers against the Lions in the Vikings' regular-season finale, struggling to meet the moment. Now he's tasked with outdueling Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, who won a Super Bowl together in 2021. Are his weapons, like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and a Brian Flores-led defense, enough to get the job done? Or are the Rams poised to make a run after scraping by the NFC West?
Either way, this is must-see material. The winner advances to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs. The loser goes home.
Stay tuned here throughout the matchup for live updates and analysis.
Vikings vs. Rams where to watch
Date: Monday, Jan. 13 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Vikings -2.5 O/U 47.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
Both Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse (77 pressures) and Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske (51 quarterback pressures) rank among the top three in the 2024 rookie class in quarterback pressures this season. Verse's 77 were the second-most by a rookie since 2017, trailing only 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa's 80 as a rookie in 2019.
Most Pressures by Rookie This Season
Jared Verse LAR 77
Chop Robinson MIA 56
Braden Fiske LAR 51
Most Pressures by Rookie Since 2017
Nick Bosa 80
Jared Verse 77
Micah Parson 67
Rams defensive end Kobie Turner's 17.0 sacks in his first two seasons are the second-most ever in franchise history for a player's first two seasons, trailing only Aaron Donald's 20.0. He will factor in greatly to the outcome of tonight's game.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's 88.4 career receiving yards per game is the second-most in NFL history behind only his Vikings counterpart Justin Jefferson's 96.5. His 181 receiving yards in Los Angeles' 2023 Wild Card round loss at the Detroit Lions are the most ever by a rookie in a playoff game. What will he do for an encore tonight?
Highest Career Rec Yds/Gm - NFL History
Justin Jefferson 96.5
Puka Nacua 88.4
Ja'Marr Chase 87.5
Calvin Johnson 86.1
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has seven receiving touchdowns in seven career playoff games, and his 93.1 receiving yards per game in the playoffs ranks as the third most in NFL postseason history, minimum five games played.
Most Receiving Yards/Game, NFL Postseason History
Larry Fitzgerald 104.7
Tom Fears 97.8
Cooper Kupp 93.1
Steve Smith 91.0
Julio Jones 90.2
>> Min. 5 games
Rams running back Kyren Williams' 31 touchdowns in the last two seasons are tied for the most in the NFL with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He's been cooking over the last six games played: he has six touchdowns while averaging 91.5 rushing yards per game.
Most Scrimmage Touchdowns - Last 2 Seasons
Kyren Williams 31
Jahmyr Gibbs 31
Derrick Henry 30
Jalen Hurts 29
The Rams (10-7) are the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after being three or more games below .500 in consecutive seasons. Los Angeles is the second 10-win team in NFL history to have zero wins by more than 10 points, joining the 1978 Houston Oilers. They are also the only playoff team with a negative point differential this regular season at -19. No team has ever made a conference title game appearance with a point differential that low.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford balled out when these two teams faced off in Week 8, throwing for 279 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 25 of 34 passing. Stafford enters the postseason on fire with 11 touchdown passes and only oen interception in his last seven games played. He did rest in Week 18, which is worth noting.
Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel totaled career-highs in both sacks (11.5) and tackles for loss (18) in Year 1 in Minnesota. Jonathan Greenard posted consecutive seasons with at least 12 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits. Greenard's 33 tackles for loss since 2023 are the sixth-most in the NFL. The two of them combined for the second-most sacks (23.5) by a teammate duo this season, trailing only the Denver Broncos' duo of Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper by half a sack.
Most Sacks by Teammate Duo, This Season
Nik Bonitto & Jonathan Cooper 24.0
Jonathan Greenard & Andrew Van Ginkel 23.5
Danielle Hunter & Will Anderson Jr. 23.0
Justin Jefferson makes it look easy
The Vikings star wide receiver making is some impressive catches during his pregame warmups.
Aaron Donald interacts with fans
Rams legend Aaron Donald made the trip and interacted with the L.A. fans, who showed up strong in Arizona.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison's 19 receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons are tied for the second-most in Vikings history, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss' 28. Addison is also on fire lately with five receiving touchdowns in the last five games.
Most Receiving TD in First Two Seasons, Vikings History
Randy Moss 28
Jordan Addison 19
Sammy White 19
Justin Jefferson 17
Rams honoring Los Angeles Fire Department
The Rams are honoring their city, wearing LAFD gear to honor the first responders assisting with the wildfires in California.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson averages 96.5 receiving yards per game, the most in NFL history. He's totaled five consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to begin his career, tied for the third-longest streak in NFL history. His totaled his third career season with over 100 catches (103 in 2024), which is the most in Vikings history. Jefferson's 1,533 receiving yards were second in the NFL this season to only former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase's 1,708.
Most Consecutive Seasons with 1,000+ Receiving Yards to Start Career
Mike Evans 11 <<
Randy Moss 6
Justin Jefferson 5 <<
A.J. Green 5
>> Active Streaks
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones set career-highs in rushing yards (1,138) and carries (255) in his first season with the team, but he ended the 2024 regular season on sour note. He's gone three consecutive games without a touchdowns while also totaling under 100 yards from scrimmage in each one.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will make his NFL postseason debut tonight. In 2024, he had the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history in their first season with a team (14). He also threw 35 touchdown passes, which is tied for the second-most in a season in Vikings history. Only Daunte Culpepper's 39 passing touchdowns in 2004 are more for Minnesota in a season than Darnold's 35 this year. Darnold also was the league's best passer on throws of at least 20 air yards this season. He led the NFL in completions (34) and comp pct (49.3%) on throws 20+ yards downfield this season.
The padawan will look to beat his former master for the first time this season when the Vikings and Rams square off. Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell served as Rams head coach Sean McVay's offensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons before being hired by the Vikings. The 2024 Vikings are 0-2 vs. the Lions and 14-1 vs. everyone else this season with their one non-Lions loss being at the Rams in Week 8.
The Vikings moved from one-point favorites to two-and-a-half-point favorites on Thursday after the announcement that the game was being relocated. Minnesota is still a 2.5-point favorite prior to kickoff.
Monday night's game being at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, makes it the second playoff game ever played at a neutral-site, excluding the Super Bowl. The first is the 1936 NFL Championship Game between Green Bay and Boist that was played at the Polo Ground in New York City.
