Rams vs. Vikings live updates: NFL playoff scores for wild-card game, highlights, TV channel, live stream

After a full weekend of NFL playoffs, the final postseason action of Wild Card Weekend has kicked off on Monday night with the final matchup of the wild-card round. The Los Angeles Rams are "hosting" the prime time affair at State Farm Stadium, home to their division rival Arizona Cardinals, thanks to the ongoing California wildfires. The visiting Minnesota Vikings, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a pivotal Week 18 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

Sam Darnold provided top-10 quarterback production for much of the 2024 season, but he had precious few answers against the Lions in the Vikings' regular-season finale, struggling to meet the moment. Now he's tasked with outdueling Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, who won a Super Bowl together in 2021. Are his weapons, like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and a Brian Flores-led defense, enough to get the job done? Or are the Rams poised to make a run after scraping by the NFC West?

Either way, this is must-see material. The winner advances to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs. The loser goes home.

Stay tuned here throughout the matchup for live updates and analysis.

Vikings vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 13 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Vikings -2.5 O/U 47.5 (via SportsLine consensus)