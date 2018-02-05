WATCH: Jason Kelce chokes back tears after the Eagles win the Super Bowl

It's not every day you win the first Super Bowl of your team's existence, rewriting history for an entire city known all too often as the home to zero Lombardi Trophies.

You'll have to excuse Jason Kelce, then, for hitting all ends of the emotional spectrum after the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night in Minneapolis.

The Pro Bowl center, who saw Philadelphia overcome injuries to everyone from quarterback Carson Wentz to future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters, first exuded energy on the field after the Eagles' victory, straight up quoting Rocky Balboa as he proclaimed the Birds' resiliency:

"We just won the ****** Super Bowl is what just happened!"



Jason Kelce reacts. pic.twitter.com/EEqqvje6qP — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 5, 2018

Then came the tears. Reflecting on the Eagles' Super Bowl LII upset from his podium later on, Kelce had to hold back tears throughout his tribute to the 2017 world champions: