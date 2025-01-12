The early rounds of the FA Cup can be a time when teams rotate because their opposition may be a division or two below them in the league pyramid. But that won't be the case as Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday. Both teams will want to make deep runs in the tournament, but facing each other, they won't be able to do that, meaning they have to play close to their starting lineups in order to give it a go.

Considering the arrival of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's coach needs the victory more than the Gunners as it may be their only route to a European place next season, but with Arsenal being heavy favorites, a victory will be hard to come by.

Here are the best bets for this clash:

Gabriel Jesus to score (+195)

After coming off the bench in the EFL Cup against Newcastle, Gabriel Jesus is enjoying his best run of form since joining Arsenal with six goals in his last six games. Jesus may not have scored when coming off the bench but that won't stop him from getting past a Manchester side that he's very familiar with. The defense has improved under Amorim, but without Saka, Jesus has operated well as the focal point of the Arsenal attack.

First half result: draw (+120)

Both of these teams are better in the second half of matches and rotation in cups can lead to slow starts. Even if there is a goal in the first half, it's likely that it would get canceled out in what will be an open game. When 50% of Manchester United's matches have been level at half, I'll bite at plus money.

Amad Diallo 1+ shots on target (-120)

Fresh off of signing a new contract and scoring against Liverpool, Amad Diallo is coming into his own this season for the Red Devils. While Arsenal's defense is quite solid, that won't stop Diallo from getting a chance to test the keeper during the match. After beginning things as a wing back under Amorim, Diallo has moved back into an attacking position and is flourishing in it. Able to beat his defender on the dribble, he'll get into space and this is a number that can be laddered.

How to watch and odds

