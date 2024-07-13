On Sunday, Argentina and Colombia will meet in the Copa America final. The last team to defeat Colombia, Argentina, could win their second consecutive Copa America title and their 16th overall to break a tie with Uruguay for the most of any team but to do that, they'll have to stop one of the hottest soccer teams in the world. Led by James Rodriguez, Colombia have gone undefeated in 28 consecutive matches and a 29th could bring their first Copa America title since 2001. For Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni, another title begins the talk of Argentina as an international dynasty but they'll need to be at their best to avoid an upset.

The CBS Sports staff has made their predictions for the match, check them out below:

Argentina vs. Colombia

Expert Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Sandra Herrera Argentina vs. Colombia Colombia 2, Argentina 1 Argentina 1, Colombia 0 Argentina 2, Colombia 1

One matchup to watch: Rodrigo De Paul vs. James Rodriguez - Argentina's enforcer, De Paul will have his toughest assignment of Copa America so far in trying to lock down Rodriguez. While a lot of the Colombian's impact has come from set plays, it doesn't diminish the work that he has done from open play to pull around defenders and keep the Colombia attack ticking over. He'll be shadowed by De Paul during the match and the winner of this clash will determine which side lifts the Copa America trophy. – Chuck Booth

Most likely to score a goal: Lautaro Martinez The Serie A Golden Boot winner has left his mark on this competition already, leading the way with four goals so far at the Copa America. As he attempts to become a regular starter for Argentina, expect Martinez to leave a mark on the game, especially with a trophy on the line. – Pardeep Cattry

Man of the match pick: Jhon Cordoba, Colombia - All eyes are on Rodriguez and Luis Diaz for good reason but there's another reason why the Colombian attack has been so good during this tournament. Cordoba came in at striker for Rafael Santos Borre after Colombia's first match and has provided a steady presence leading the line. Tangling with Cristian Romero in the box, Cordoba's size will make a difference for Colombia to win their first Copa America since 2001. Part of his impact will be the goals but in creating space for everyone else, he has been unmatched. – Chuck Booth