France face Israel on Thursday looking to finish top of their UEFA Nations League group ahead of Italy. The Azzurri still lead the way in League A Group 2 ahead of the clash at Stade de France with Didier Deschamps' men having won 4-1 last month in Budapest. Les Bleus are currently second in the FIFA world rankings with just one point less than the Italians with the French traveling to Milan this weekend. Avoiding defeat means a UNL quarterfinal if Belgium fail to beat Italy. A Belgium win and a French loss still raises the specter of a relegation playoff.

The hosts have not lost in their last seven meetings with the Israelis but they have only won two of their four home games with the most recent a goalless draw back in 2004 for a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Owing to the violent scenes in Amsterdam last week around Ajax's clash with Maccabi Tel Aviv, the game is considered a high security risk which means that a lower crowd than usual is expected. Israel are ranked 81st in the FIFA standings with Ran Ben Shimon's side mainly playing away from their homeland with a 3-2 World Cup qualifying win in October of 1993 a fond memory for the Israelis.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, November 14 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stade de France - Paris, France

Stade de France - Paris, France TV: FOX Soccer Plus | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX Soccer Plus | Fubo (try for free) Odds: France -1400; Draw +900; Israel +2000

League A Group 2

France have registered nine points from a possible nine since a 3-1 home loss to Italy. Randal Kolo Muani was the hero last time out with a win away at Belgium. One point keeps them away from top spot with Italy left to play after Israel. The Israelis have lost all four of their games which puts them bottom and relegation will be confirmed if they lose or the Belgians beat the Italians. Two wins from two are needed to survive via the playoffs with Belgium their final game at the weekend.

Team news

France: Deschamps is doing without Kylian Mbappe again while Wesley Fofana, Loic Bade and Aurelien Tchouameni are all injured although the latter was suspended anyway. Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has been called up as Mike Maignan's deputy with N'Golo Kante expected to captain the side and Adrien Rabiot back with Eduardo Camavinga also hopeful of starting. Kolo Muani has scored four goals from four France outings and could combine with Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola given Ousmane Dembele remains out.

Possible France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Camavinga; Coman, Olise, Barcola; Kolo Muani.

Israel: Dor Turgeman and Omri Glazer are out captain Eli Dasa is back after absence as well as Manor Solomon. Oscar Gloukh and Omri Gandelman are both expected to start while Glazer should be replaced by Yoav Gerafi or Daniel Peretz in goal. Dor Peretz, Gavriel Kanichowsky, Mohammad Abu Fani and Mahmoud Jaber are all after midfield spots.

Possible Israel XI: Peretz; Dasa, Feingold, Nachimas; Abada, Kanichowsky, Abu Fani, Haziza; Gloukh, Gandelman; Baribo.

Prediction

This one should be quite one-sided and a straightforward win for the French despite a low attendance being expected in Paris. Pick: France 4, Israel 1.