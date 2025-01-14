Serie A club Lazio has fired falconer Juan Bernabe after he posted images of his penis implant on social media. Bernabe was in charge of flying the eagle mascot, Olympia, before home matches.

Bernabe posted graphic images and videos of his penis implant on his social media account, prompting the team to fire him. In a statement released by Lazio, it said it was "shocked to see the photographic and video images of Mr. Juan Bernabè and to read the statements that accompanied them."

The club also acknowledged that not having Olympia fly above Stadio Olimpico before the next home match will be a disappointment for fans, even though it felt firing Bernabe was the correct decision.

"The Company is aware of the pain, shared by all, that the loss of the eagle in the next home games will cause to the fans," the team said.

According to Telegraph, Bernabe defended his actions on an Italian radio station by saying he was raised in an "open-minded, naturist family."

This is the second time Bernabe has been at the center of controversy. Back in 2021, Lazio suspended Bernabe because he was filmed cheering for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Bernabe also defended himself in that instance, saying Mussolini did "great things" for Italy.