Newcastle United won 2-0 at Arsenal in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinals on Tuesday, pulling off a major upset that gives the Magpies a sizable advantage before next month's second leg.

Arsenal dominated the match in terms of shots and possession but were trailing by the 37th minute when Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead. The forward scored from close range after the visitors earned a set piece, marking his eighth goal in his last nine games across all competitions.

Eddie Howe's side doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Antony Gordon doubled their lead. Isak played a crucial role in the play, taking a shot from inside the box that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya got a touch on. However, the ball fell to Gordon as he made a run towards goal and was able to finish just feet from goal.

Newcastle will host Arsenal in the second leg of the semifinals on Feb. 5, and aim to win their first trophy since 1955 by reaching the final at London's Wembley Stadium.