After thrashing Salford 8-0 in FA Cup play, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola announced the reason why right back Kyle Walker wasn't in the squad, saying Walker has requested to leave the club to pursue opportunities abroad. Guardiola confirmed that an offer did come in from Bayern Munich previously for Walker but also that it didn't meet the club's valuation for him.

Now 34, Walker has seen his role diminish with City along with the emergence of Rico Lewis but that doesn't mean that he can't offer something to other teams around the world. With City, Walker has won the Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup twice, the League Cup four times, the English Super Cup twice, and the Premier League six times. Those kinds of winners don't grow on trees.

"Two days ago, Kyle has asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career," Guardiola said. "He asked two days ago after travel. Bayern Munich, I think one team, but the offer was not good enough, but I asked him and the club asked him how important is this? We cannot understand the success that we had all these years without Kyle, it's impossible.

"Knowing his mind, he would like to explore already to go to another country to play the last years for many reasons and for that reason, I prefer playing other players that's mind is here. That is all."

While Guardiola did state that Walker is just exploring and this doesn't mean that he's leaving the club, this does seem like the beginning of the end. With City not even occupying a European place at this stage of the Premier League season, things certainly haven't gone according to plan but that also means that a bit of a shake-up won't be a bad thing.

Walker is one of the longest-tenured players currently at the club and has been there for Guardiola's success, so a potential departure is a painful thing to imagine for fans but it could help spark the team in the run-in. There is space for additions this January and while the title may be out of reach, the goal of securing a Champions League spot is in City's sights. If they're able to turn around their form and do that while Walker gets the joy of playing elsewhere, all parties could end this season content.

Guardiola has always been one who doesn't keep players at the club who don't want to be there and this situation is nothing different.

"Maybe I am wrong but still I am pretty convinced that there is not one person in our jobs, whatever job, that doesn't want to be where they can't perform or be what they want to be," Guardiola said.

With the January transfer window open, any potential move could end up developing quickly.