Spain attempt to extend their winning streak across all competitions to eight games and earn the right to play for the championship when they meet France at Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals. Spain won a pair of international friendly matches prior to the tournament, in which they have outscored their opponents 11-2 while reeling off five straight victories. They edged host Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinals, putting them two wins away from a record fourth Euro title. France went 1-2-0 during the group stage before defeating Belgium in the Round of 16 and Portugal on penalties in the quarters.

Spain vs. France money line: Spain +170, France +210, Draw +180

Spain vs. France over/under: 1.5 goals

Spain vs. France spread: Spain -0.5 (+150)



Spain vs. France to advance: Spain -122, France +100

SPA: The Spaniards have allowed only three goals during their seven-game winning streak

FRA: The French have conceded just once in their last seven matches across all competitions

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards have won 15 of their 19 matches across all competitions under manager Luis de la Fuente and have lost just one of their last 17 (14-2-1). Spain did not allow a goal during group play and conceded just once in each of its first two knockout-stage contests. Spain will be without midfielder Pedri (knee) and midfielders Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand (suspensions) on Tuesday, but they still possess enough offensive weapons to advance to the final.

Midfielders Dani Olmo and Fabian lead the charge, as both have recorded two goals and two assists in the tournament. The 26-year-old Olmo has saved his best for the knockout rounds, converting in each of Spain's last two matches. Meanwhile, winger Lamine Yamal leads all players in Euro 2024 with three assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back France

While the French have recorded only three goals over their five tournament contests, including a pair of own-goals, they have allowed just one. The side posted a clean sheet against Belgium in its first knockout-stage match and did the same in the quarterfinals versus Portugal, who were tied for third during group play with five goals. France have kept the opposition off the scoreboard six times during their current eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Captain Kylian Mbappe still is not at his best due to a broken nose, but the superstar forward produced France's lone natural goal in the tournament on a penalty in their 1-1 group-stage draw with Poland. Antoine Griezmann is also a dangerous offensive weapon for the French. The 33-year-old forward is second on the nation's all-time scoring list in this tournament with seven goals, six of which he scored while leading all players in Euro 2016. See which team to pick here.

