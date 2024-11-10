After suffering their first loss in Europa League play, Tottenham will have a chance to bounce back facing Ipswich Town at home. The Tractor Boys have yet to pick up a win during this Premier League season and find themselves sitting in the relegation zone, two points from safety. Tottenham has been a side on a roller coaster sitting ninth with the second-best goal difference in the league but with a victory, they can rise as high as third in the table. While Liverpool are opening a gap atop the table, Ange Postecoglou's side can move up the crowded midtable by taking care of business at home.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 10 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 10 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds:Tottenham -425; Draw +525; Ipswich +1000

Storylines

Tottenham: Despite the Euroa League setback, Tottenham can still make it back-to-back wins in league play if they're able to defeat the Tractor Boys. Postecoglou hasn't been afraid to make changes to spark the team in games and they're responding to his front-foot management style. This is a team that would like to keep a clean sheet sooner rather than later after allowing goals in their last four matches, it won't matter if they keep scoring. Cristian Romero may miss the match which will be a blow to the defense but if there's a time to be absent, it's when facing a side in the relegation zone.

Tottenham predicted lineup: Guglielmo Vicario, Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-min Son

Ipswich Town: Kalvin Phillps' suspension will shake up the midfield and Ipswich will also be without Jacob Greaves due to a hamstring injury. With Tottenham's struggles from set plays, a player who can get on the end of corners like Greaves would be a great boost but it's another thing that manager Kieran McKenna will have to withstand. Ipswich are doing their best, but without wins sooner than later, they'll struggle to stick in the Premier League.

Ipswich Town predicted lineup: Arijanet Muric, Leif Davis, Cameron Burgess, Dara O'Shea, Ben Johnson, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Sam Morsy, Sammie Szmodics, Conor Chaplin, Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap

Prediction

Tottenham will score early and often but that doesn't mean that Ipswich won't put up a fight too. Both teams missing starting defenders will lead to an open affair. Pick: Tottenham 4, Ipswich Town 2