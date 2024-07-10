A spot in the final is up for grabs when Colombia and Uruguay square off in the 2024 Copa America semifinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday. Colombia have reached this round for the third time in the last four editions of the competition, and the previous two trips did not end well as they lost to Chile in 2016 and Argentina in 2021. Uruguay are in the semifinals for the first time since 2011, when they defeated Peru before trouncing Paraguay to win their 15th title and match Argentina for the most in tournament history. These teams clashed in the quarterfinals in 2021 when they battled to a 0-0 draw before the Colombians won 4-2 on penalties.

Colombia vs. Uruguay money line: Colombia +210, Uruguay +180, Draw +170

Colombia vs. Uruguay over/under: 1.5 goals

Colombia vs. Uruguay spread: Uruguay -0.5 (+180)



Colombia vs. Uruguay to advance: Colombia -104, Uruguay -118

COL: The Colombians have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine matches across all competitions

URU: The Uruguayans have posted a clean sheet in four of their last five overall contests

Why you should back Colombia

The Colombians enter with a 27-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (21-6-0), with their last defeat being a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Feb. 1, 2022, during World Cup qualifying. It matches the longest such run in national team history that was set from 1992-94 when Colombia registered 13 wins and 14 draws over a 27-game stretch. They tied the mark last Saturday with a 5-0 triumph over Panama in the quarterfinals, their largest margin of victory in a Copa America contest.

Colombia are the highest-scoring team in the competition with 11 goals, with eight different players having converted. Defender Daniel Munoz, winger Luis Diaz and forward Jhon Cordoba each have netted a pair of goals, with the latter two both scoring versus Panama. Also converting in that victory was midfielder James Rodriguez, who has tallied three times in five career meetings with Uruguay and leads all players in this tournament with five assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Uruguay

The Uruguayans have reached the semifinals for the first time since winning their last Copa America title in 2011. The side is tied for second in the competition with nine goals, all of which it recorded during the group stage. Uruguay's defense also has been stellar, as the club shares the lead with just one goal allowed.

Forward Darwin Nunez and defender Maximiliano Araujo lead Uruguay with two goals apiece, but the latter will miss the remainder of the tournament with a leg injury he suffered against Brazil in the quarterfinals. The 25-year-old Nunez has netted 13 goals in 27 career matches with the national team, including five in as many games this year. Five other players have converted for Uruguay in this competition - including defender Mathias Olivera, who scored his second career international goal in the 1-0 group-stage victory against the United States. See which team to pick here.

